An Evening with Hannah Pittard, Distinguished Visiting Writer

(Hannah Pittard)

Join us for a reading and book signing with Hannah Pittard, an extraordinary writer with six books to her credit, including the recently released and darkly comic “If You Love It Let It Kill You.”

The novel, which blends fiction and autobiography, recounts the breakup of her marriage, and was praised by The New York Times as a “sharp, propulsive portrait of fractured love and lingering grief.”

She is also the author of the novels Visible Empire, Listen to Me, Reunion and The Fates Will Find Their Way. Her short fiction and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Oxford American, The Guardian and People magazine.

Pittard is the Guy Davenport Professor in English at the University of Kentucky, where she teaches in the master of fine arts in creative writing program.

September 25

6:30pm

OSU-Cascades Edward J. Ray Hall Charles McGrath Family Atrium

The Distinguished Visiting Writer series is hosted by OSU-Cascades Master of Fine Arts in Writing program. The series brings emerging and nationally recognized authors to OSU-Cascades for readings, workshops and engagement with students and the community.

osucascades.edu