An Update from the High Desert Museum

In accordance with the governor’s order, the Museum will close starting today, Wednesday, November 18. We’ll open when the governor’s order is lifted.



There are still so many ways to experience wonder at the High Desert Museum. Our High Desert Museum from Home webpage and virtual events will keep you engaged during this shutdown.

Thank you for your continued support during these challenging times. Stay home and stay safe!



Click here for Museum at Home information: highdesertmuseum.org/resources.

Connect with Virtual Programs

Register now for the many thought-provoking virtual programs around the corner.

See more upcoming events here: highdesertmuseum.org/calendar.

Central Oregon Gives

There are many ways to support the High Desert Museum while our doors are closed. One is the new Give Guide in the Source Weekly.

Donate to the High Desert Museum and get a special perk from your favorite local business. Your $25 gift this week earns you a $10 gift card to Worthy Brewing. Click here to learn more about Central Oregon Gives.



Your gift to the High Desert Museum helps care for the wildlife and supports engaging exhibitions, experiential learning and access programs. The High Desert Museum is everyone’s museum!



Donate here: whatifwecould.com/campaigns/high-desert-museum-2.

