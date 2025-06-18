Announcing Professional Development Series

(Photos courtesy of Scalehouse)

Art is Work: Professional Development Workshops for Artists

Art is Work Summer Workshop Series, led by Nancy Floyd, offers professional development opportunities for Artists and is dedicated to enhancing the skills, knowledge, and professional practices of adult arts learners in the dynamic landscape of contemporary arts education.

Summer Workshop Series

Art is Work: Grant Writing for Artists

June 28, 2025, 2-4pm

$35, Space is limited!

Register Here

​Art is Work: Photographing Artwork

July 7, 2025, 6-8pm

$35, Space is limited!

Register Here

​Art is Work: Professional Practices for Visual Artists

July 31, 2025, 6-8pm

$35, Space is limited!

Register Here

On View in the Gallery: OSU-Cascades Exhibition

From the Inside Volume II

One of our biggest First Friday openings to date, don’t miss your chance to catch this exceptional exhibition featuring OSU-Cascades Art, Media & Technology students.

Gallery hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 11am-4pm. Exhibition open through June 28!

On View in The Annex : Glacial Erratic

Glaciers travel across the earth, carving valleys and sculpting mountains, indelibly changing landscapes forever. They pick up chunks of rock and transport them over long distances. When they drop these rocks, they are often far from their place of origin – the outcrop or bedrock where they were plucked. This concept resonates with me and the way I create my paintings.

They often begin as an un defined though or feeling. As the painting progresses, it becomes clearer until it is dropped – often far from its origin – churned, twisted and shaped by the glacial movement of life around me.

Coming Soon to the Gallery: This Land, featuring Ben Buswell

We are pleased to announce the opening of This Land, a solo exhibition by acclaimed multimedia artist Ben Buswell, on view from July 11 through August 30, 2025.

In This Land, Buswell explores how identity is shaped by place, perception, and historical context. Drawing on Fernando Pessoa’s idea that seeing one’s own reflection is both unnatural and troubling, Buswell presents a mirrored floor installation that, despite its reflective surface, refuses to show the viewer their own image. This absence becomes a powerful metaphor: rather than offering a clear sense of self, the work asks us to consider how we are formed through our environments and the systems we exist within. Alongside this, a series of photographic works transforms state data points such as violence rates, income levels, and federal funding into visual language through simple physical gestures.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, July 11, from 5-7pm.

