Announcing Spring Concerts

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

Chamber Concerts and Spring Concert Series

It’s not too late to become a member and reserve your tickets for the remainder of our spring concerts!

You don’t want to miss our Chamber Concert coming up in April or our Spring Concert Series in May. You can find more information below.

Chamber Concerts Information: April 5 & 6, 2pm at Caldera High School

The Central Oregon Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble drawn from the musicians of the Central Oregon Symphony, will perform a varied assortment of works for strings by Antonio Vivaldi, Edvard Grieg, Christopher Wilson, and Robert Volkmann. Our featured soloist will be violinist, Yvonne Hsueh, who will perform the Summer and Winter concertos from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Yvonne is a powerhouse in the Oregon music scene as a symphonic violinist, recitalist, and chamber musician in addition to serving as a guest soloist with orchestras throughout the US and abroad.

Spring Concert Series Information: May 17 at 2pm and 7:30pm and May 18 at 2pm at Mountain View High School

Recently retired after nearly four decades playing clarinet and bass clarinet with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), we are honored to have J. Lawrie Bloom join the Central Oregon Symphony for our season finale. In addition to his work with the CSO, Lawrie has appeared throughout the world as a chamber musician and concerto soloist. He will be performing the sublime Concerto for Clarinet by W.A. Mozart. The second half of the concert will feature one of the staples of the symphonic repertoire, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. In this colossal four-movement work, Tchaikovsky wrestles with the idea of “fate” and all of its complex manifestations in our human existence.

cosymphony.com • 541-317-3941