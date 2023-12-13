Announcing the Fifth Annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival, February 23-25

(Photo courtesy of The Suttle Lodge)

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival, taking place Friday, February 23 through Sunday February 25, 2024, benefitting CASA of Central Oregon. Set under the snow dusted pines in the Deschutes National Forest, on the shore of Suttle Lake, The Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival is a one-of-a-kind Bavarian-inspired outdoor festival featuring 25+ craft breweries, cozy winter lodge vibes and more.

“It’s a gorgeous winter wonderland at Suttle Lodge in February, and we’re excited to once again welcome guests to enjoy the crisp forest air and serene lake views alongside our roaring fires, great live music, delicious food, and favorite breweries – from Oregon and beyond!” says Donald Kenney of The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse. “The Winter Beer Festival is a celebration of the year-round fun to be had here in Central Oregon at Suttle Lodge.”

Each day of the festival from 12pm-5pm, the six cabins in Suttle Lodge’s Rustic Village will be transformed into Rifugio Huts in the tradition of backcountry ski culture that Central Oregon is known for, serving new seasonal and limited release craft beers from all around the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The Lodge itself will be open for all festival attendees to enjoy as well, with comfy seating and a special food menu from Chef Ariel Dyer.

The complete list of participating breweries will be announced in January, but beer fans can prepare to see their favorite local breweries represented, as well as a choice selection of destination-worthy out-of-state brews, like Jester King from Texas, Aslan Brewing from Bellingham, and Pure Project from San Diego.

Those looking for a little extra can purchase the festival’s VIP ticket experience, which includes access to a VIP Cabin serving reserve beers and spirits, tasty snacks and more.

Single Day and Weekend Pass tickets are available with GA and VIP options, ranging from $55-$215 per person. Discounted event entry for designated drivers is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend, and kids have free entry, with plenty of hot cocoa and warm apple cider to enjoy. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2024 Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival will be donated to CASA of Central Oregon, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. CASA volunteers work within the courts in collaboration with key agencies, legal counsel and community resources to ensure that every child in foster care in Central Oregon can transition into a safe and permanent home.

Event Details at a Glance:

What: Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival

Dates: Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25 2024

Time: 12-5pm daily

Location: The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters, Oregon, 97759

Tickets: $55-$215 per person at GA and VIP levels for Single Day and Weekend Passes, which include tasting tickets, a commemorative cup and more. $10-$25 tickets available for Designated Drivers, and kids have free entry. Dogs are welcome.

Link: thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/upcoming/wbf

About The Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival:

The Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival has been an annual tradition at the Lodge since 2020, inspired by European winter markets and festivals, and the “Rifugio” (mountain hut or refuge) culture of the Alps. This festival captures the spirit of classic mountain hut accommodations cherished by Alpine hikers, climbers, and ski mountaineers, as well as Central Oregon’s vibrant backcountry ski hut culture. The Winter Beer Festival is a celebration of seasonal beers, fresh mountain air and the magic of winter. In addition to celebrating Oregon’s craft beer community, the festival also supports the community at large via its charitable partners (Oregon Adaptive Sports- 2020, Independent Restaurant Alliance Oregon- 2021, CASA of Central Oregon- 2022, 2023, 2024).

About The Suttle Lodge:

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse is a rustic resort on the shore of Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, Oregon. The 15.5-acre property comprises a large timber lodge with guest rooms and a cocktail bar, fully equipped lakeside cabins, rustic camping cabins, and The Boathouse restaurant on a lakefront dock. The lodge is located at 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters, Oregon, 97759.

thesuttlelodge.com • 541-638-7001 • Instagram @SuttleLodge