Applications Open for Residency Program

Residency Theme: Adaptation

Online Q&A Sessions: May 13, 10-11am, PST

Application deadline: June 20, 5pm, PST

Artists, ecological scientists, and scholars wanting to explore connections to nature, land conservation, historic preservation, agriculture and community building projects are invited to Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture (PMRCAA) in Sisters, Oregon.

PMRCAA’s Residency Program offers a space where cultural practitioners, scientists, and creative thinkers can immerse themselves in their work and research through access to studios, open spaces, and beautiful scenery. PMRCAA seeks cultural practitioners and scientists who want to engage with the atmosphere of a working ranch and with the local community.

We invite artists, scientists, and scholars whose work explores the theme of Adaptation to apply for a 2026 residency at PMRCAA.

All living things respond to a changing environment through adaptation, but what is the mysterious alchemy behind it? What catalysts lie within our world that spark individuals and whole species to adjust their characteristics? Adaptation is a demonstration of flexibility, openness and a desire not just to survive, but to thrive. Whether it takes milliseconds or millennia, a lifetime or generations, the process of adaptation holds infinite hope for the future. Join us in 2026, exploring the theme of Adaptation and all of its potential.

Residency Program Summary

Residency length: Two or four weeks.

Country of residency: USA; Only open to artists based in the USA.

Discipline: All disciplines are welcome.

Type: Self-directed residency.

Average number of residents at a time: three.

How does the residency program support residents: We provide studio space, accommodations, a stipend, access to equipment, specialized facilities and/or technical support, opportunities to develop relationships and work with local or regional artists/residents/organizations.

Languages: English.

Application deadline: Friday, June 20, 2025 at 5pm PST.

Zoom Q&A sessions

PMRCAA leadership will host one recorded Zoom Q&A session about the 2026 residency program. This will be an informal, attendee-oriented session. PMRCAA leadership will begin by sharing about the residency program, but most of the session will be designated for answering questions posed by those in attendance. Please join at your convenience and do not feel obligated to attend the full session.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 10-11am PST. Register Here

Please visit our website for more information and to apply.

