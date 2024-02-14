Apply Now for a BCTF Grant

(Photo courtesy of Visit Bend)

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund (BCTF), a Visit Bend project, is now accepting applications for its annual grant program. The project was created to enhance and support Bend’s cultural opportunities and offerings. The BCTF helps organizations, from musical productions to art exhibits to film festivals and more, leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months.

Bend’s vibrant arts and culture scene is part of what makes our community special, and the BCTF would like to help keep this industry strong.

Have an idea for a cultural opportunity with the potential to draw visitors to Bend? Check out the grant application link below to learn more. Applicants are encouraged to contact the program administrator to see if your project fits within the program guidelines.

The 2024 application period is open

now through March 7, 2024.

culture.visitbend.com/how-to-apply