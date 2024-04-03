April First Friday Art Walk

Downtown Bend | Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through April.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

The High Desert Art League all-member show in the Barber Library rotunda gallery continues through the month of April. The exhibit features more than 60 works by league members. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 8am-6pm, Friday 8am-5pm and Sunday 12-5pm.

COCC Pinckney Gallery at Pence Hall

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/programs/art/pinckney_gallery.aspx

Continuing to exhibit now through April 19 is Roots and Wings: Then and Now — early and recent work by teaching artist Karen Z. Ellis, MFA. Exhibition includes original paintings, drawings, hand-pulled prints, photographs, ceramics, as well as some poetry and an installation. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-2pm and by arrangement.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

grove@projectpdx.com

The Grove presents storybook-style paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Erin Steff. Erin’s work celebrates Oregon’s native wildlife and landscapes in whimsical paintings using vibrant colors. Erin loves to depict fleeting moments in nature that people may never get to see in person. Her work explores the magic that surrounds us while in the wilderness. She uses a variety of media including oil, acrylic, and watercolor. Don’t miss this enchanting display! Showing the month of April.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through April 28 is the story of the town of Maxville and its people through Timber Culture, a traveling photography exhibition curated by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, Oregon. The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center highlights the cultural history of the area by collecting, interpreting and preserving the history of Maxville and similar logging communities across the West.

Although Timber Culture is a traveling exhibition, the Museum’s exhibitions team added their own special touches. The exhibit features historic objects from the Museum’s collection illustrating everyday life in the era as well as a few hands-on interactives for kids like a wash basin with wash boards and a cross section of a massive old growth ponderosa pine tree.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing Benjamin Moser for the month of April. Ben is a designer, painter and sculptor. His works are inspired by graffiti, music and minimalism. He is a professional furniture designer and has exhibited throughout Baltimore, Maryland where he is originally from. Ben’s exhibit goes through the month of April and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Linus Pauling Gallery

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

UUFCO Art Resource Team announces a new exhibit: Time and Transformation, opening April 7 and running through June 2. This exhibit features Art that shows change over time, whether quantified, personified or indefinite. Transformation may involve change in form, appearance, character, understanding or insight.

Join us for the opening reception Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 6pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Joren Traveller is the artist for April for the Oxford Hotel Lobby showing several paintings. Joren is president of High Desert Art League and is a sculptor as well as a fine artist who paints with oils.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art is proud to feature the work of Anton Pavlenko and Maggie Siner, two gifted artists who are masters at the nuances of color. On First Friday, April 5, our show, Universal Language, will open from 5-8pm.

Originally drawn to experience and paint the landscape from direct observation, en plein air, Anton Pavlenko’s artistic practice has expanded to adopt a more contemplative approach to painting, focusing on personal and reflective expressions of him and his relationship to the world around him.

Maggie Siner’s paintings are prized for their enduring qualities: a perfect sense of the fleeting moment, exquisite clarity of light, bold gestural brushwork, delicately balanced structure, fine craftsmanship, the captured moment of absolute recognition and beautiful whimsical takes on the everyday world. Her subjects range from the intimate (a handful of cherries), to the monumental (earth and sky).

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Photographer Karen Maier is exhibiting her work, Blossoms Wild and Cultivated, through the month of April. She will be available to greet visitors and discuss her work at the First Friday art walk on April 5.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In April, Red Chair Gallery showcases plein air influenced landscapes by Sue Lyon-Manley and wildlife photography by Sue Dougherty. Our special theme for this month: Dogs. Our artists depict dogs in painting, ceramics, glass and even jewelry. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Please visit Sage Custom Framing and Gallery for April’s showing of the beautiful and sensitive paintings of local artist Janet Frost, Landscapes, running April 3- 27 with a reception on First Friday, April 5 from 4-6pm.

In Janet’s own words: “I am a representational artist but my foremost goal in creating a painting is to capture a moment in time. I hope to convey the atmosphere, mood and emotional response that I felt when experiencing it.

“I am a member of the High Desert Art League, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society. My home is on the Deschutes River near Sunriver, where the wildlife, forest, river and mountain views provide me with unlimited inspiration for my art.”

Open Tuesday-Saturday.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents the Watercolor Show, a show dedicated to art utilizing water medium. Over 15 SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in watercolor, with an Artists’ Reception on April 27 1-3pm. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1-4pm. Showing through May.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Joren Traveller is exhibiting a new collection of her paintings in the mezzanine gallery at Touchmark at Pilot Butte. Her works will be on display through the month of May.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. presents Sarah B. Hansen’s, Rising Air — Plein Air Studio, opening April 4, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk. The exhibit encompasses a collection of plein air paintings created in some of Sarah’s favorite locations in Central Oregon, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest, alongside large studio works inspired by of the plein air pieces.

When immersed in nature, painting what is before her, Sarah says she absorbs the joy and peaceful energy. “Surrounded by the sounds of birds, wind, animals, insects… my shoulders relax and my mind goes blank. Hours can pass of sheer bliss. The abundance of life works its way into my paintings, becoming a statement on place; a relief from modern life.” See Sarah’s process through art painted in real time onsite, and the large pieces painted in studio.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents abstract acrylic paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Janet Massimino. Janet’s work delves into the process of translating abstract thoughts onto a surface structure. She uses color, shape, line, and texture to express emotions tied to memories of places and experiences. Drawing from the profound healing qualities found in nature, she portrays the ways in which we become whole over time. Don’t miss this outstanding show, which will pair perfectly with a glass of wine! Showing through April.

Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rick Thompson. Now retired from a long career as a graphic designer, Rick Thompson is able to fully indulge in his passion for oil painting, refusing to limit himself to a specific genre or subject. As an artist, he aims to breathe life into canvases using color, composition, light and shadow, striving to create two-dimensional magic. Todd Coltrane is an acrylic and oil painter whose subject matter is primarily western influenced with a twist of serialism. You could call it alt western style. Jesica Carleton combines glass and mosaic with other elements to create unique art expressions in bold, saturated colors. Joy Woodburn is a mixed media artist with subjects varying from portraits to abstracts to animals and flora. Joy’s vibrant work is where fine-line ink detail meets washes of watercolor to explore both pattern and fluidity within and around her subjects. A gallery of her work can be found at joywoodburn.com.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Julie Miller. Julie’s art consists mainly of horses and their people living and moving in their environments or somewhere only in my imagination. She uses acrylics and mixed media on canvas, paper or other surfaces and objects.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Connie Soballe uses pyrography (woodburning) and watercolor on live edge wood, branches and found-wood objects to discover and enhance the object’s texture and natural beauty. Connie says her techniques allow her to explore and reveal the story in the objects. Erin Skeer takes her love for gardening and the outdoors and turns it into art. She finds inspiration every time she is in nature.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Patti Misterly uses her 50 years of experience in the field of art to create works in glass, lamps, windows, boxes, ornaments, sidelights and more.

Eqwine Wine

218 SW Fourth St.

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Josie Powell makes unique silver and copper jewelry that embraces the Central Oregon rustic chic style.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

L. Carol Picknell is an artist specializing en plein air (creating art outdoors or in nature) and portraits. Karen Williams is a self-taught, mixed media, acrylic artist. She enjoys the process of creation, building up layers in a work to reveal the story of the artwork. She is influenced by her work as an educator and brings a colorful, playfulness into her work, combined with her own personal journey of life. James Hensley II. Jim is a pen and ink artist who loves to sketch trees, landscapes and historic and abandoned structures. Jim considers himself a realistic artist and is challenged with bringing beauty to an ever-changing landscape by portraying the sketch in simplicity and allowing the viewer to fill in the gaps with their imagination.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Pamela Seiber is an ink artist that loves designing intricately designed posters for coloring with brush pen markers that are great for all ages.

Scp Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

R. J. (Becky) Becker loves to bring out vibrant colors in landscapes and animal portraits that might not be seen otherwise. The joy and peace she gets from painting through all parts of life is something she wants to share with everyone. Wendy Wheeler Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil. You can find more of Wendy’s art at thepaintgeek.com. Tara Marsh grew up in a household filled with artists. Her parents were fine art collectors. Although she has always enjoyed creating art, this is her first time creating pieces using the ancient method of wrapping stones with leather or cane.