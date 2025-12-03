Artist Applications Now Open for 2026 Sunriver Art Fair

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Art Fair)

Artist applications for the 2026 Sunriver Art Fair are now open and will close on March 8, 2026. The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event drawing local Sunriver and Central Oregon visitors as well as visitors from all over the western states.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get your application ready. Applications are accepted online only at zapplication.org. Please visit sunriverartfair.org or email us at artistliaison@sunriverartfair.org for more information.

The Sunriver Art Fair offers commission-free art sales and artist-focused management.

We look forward to bringing your unique, high-quality art to enthusiastic buyers and collectors at our vibrant open-air event in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from this event support our community grant program. The program gives to nonprofits and public schools that provide services in five priority areas and exclusively to people living in south Deschutes County.

For more information: sunriverartfair.org • sunriverwomensclub.org