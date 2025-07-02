Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Celebrates 15 Years

(Photo courtesy of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver)

Midge and Gene Thomas had a vision. They wanted to create a space for artists in Central Oregon to help each other show their work. In 2010, Midge opened a store in the Sunriver Village with several local artists. The artists worked collaboratively to learn and sell each others’ art and maintained the space. After a few years, the gallery moved to a larger space to take on more artists, where it remains today.

Midge and Gene transferred ownership of the gallery to Bonnie Junell, Karla Proud and Susan Harkness-Williams in 2017 due to declining health. The three artists continued to recruit new members and grow the gallery. The gallery was always known for its Second Saturday art receptions that drew regulars and visitors alike to enjoy the art. The gallery remained open through COVID restrictions, thriving as more people chose the quiet of Sunriver to busier vacations elsewhere.

Karla and Susan eventually transferred their management stake to Jim Fister in 2021. Together, Jim and Bonnie oversaw a significant renovation of the gallery to improve the appearance and add even more space for artists. Today, the gallery has 34 working artists and ten others who show their work on commission. This July marks the 15th anniversary of the gallery.

The gallery continues to hold its Second Saturday receptions as well as an annual Locals’ Weekend that collects food for the South County food bank. It participates in many other events to benefit the community as well. It also works with the Sunriver Resort to curate the Betty Gray Gallery, providing additional support for artists in the region, including a Youth Art Challenge to showcase future artists.

From humble beginnings, the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver continues to provide a showcase for artists and a place for visitors to enjoy a wide variety of art. Come visit the gallery in July as it celebrates its 15th anniversary for the entire month with activities every weekend and see how the vision continues to evolve.

artistsgallerysunriver.com