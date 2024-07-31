August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

Bend/Old Mill First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

Continuing through August 22, Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery is exhibiting Art About Agriculture: RESOURCEful. The juried exhibition, an annual touring art event, highlights the lifeblood of Pacific Northwest’s agricultural diversity, economy, communities and culture. Summer gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9am to 3pm; visit cocc.edu/library for details.

Sponsored and coordinated by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the annual art competition, now in its 41st year, features 46 artists who represent 19 counties throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. This year, for the first time, the exhibition was open to the student community and includes the work of several students.

Established in 1983, Art About Agriculture was founded on the idea that art can promote agricultural awareness and appreciation. The permanent collection can be found on display in several public spaces throughout the state, including at the Columbia Gorge Food Bank in The Dalles, Wheat Marketing Center in Portland and Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

For more information on the exhibition, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

The 2024 Art in the West exhibition is now in full swing. Continuing through September 20, this year’s showcase features artists from across the nation. The exhibition also presents the public the chance to take home their favorite works through an online silent auction, which benefits the artists and the Museum.

Continuing through September 8 is the artwork of Ann Hamilton, Matthew Day Jackson, Wangechi Mutu and Kiki Smith, Near, Far, Gone: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, the Museum’s most recent exhibit, explores the close and complex relationship between humans and wildlife. Whether employing symbolism or allegory, color or texture, size or shape, these artists have looked to animals to contextualize the human experience and define our reflection in the landscape. Each of the 19 works featured in the exhibition depicts an animal species in transition: some endangered, some threatened, some existing near humans and others moving further away.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

David Kreitzer, Contemporary Realist — open for Bend First Friday EVERY month. Come see David’s new works.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle, wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

See David’s new shows: Figure, Fantasy, Water, Mid-West Heritage at Sunriver Betty Gray Gallery July-September, 2024; and Koi, Water, Lilies at the St. Charles Gallery September 2024-September 2025.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-6pm or by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

This August, Layor Art + Supply is excited to host a doubleheader show featuring sculptures by Miguel Edwards and artwork by Lacey Champagne. Miguel Edwards is a sculptor, photographer and installation artist. From commissioned pieces at Burning Man to showing at the Seattle Art Fair, Miguel’s work has landed in galleries, public spaces and the homes of private collectors across the country. Whether his medium is steel, glass or film, it is the act of creation that defines his work, as much as it is the finished piece. Owner of Layor Art, Lacey Champagne is an abstract mixed media artist with an emphasis on large scale texture pieces. Inspired by textures of the earth and outer space, Lacey’s work takes us through an intense journey of love and color. For this particular show, Miguel and Lacey’s artwork both expand on themes of space; from meteorites to cutting edge sculpture work. The show kicks off on August 2 for First Friday Art Walk, 5-9pm and can be viewed throughout August during Layor’s regular business hours.

Linus Pauling Gallery

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

Splendors of the Night Sky, featuring astro landscape photography of the Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way by Kristina Ziegler, continues through September 1.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel is pleased to welcome Jacqueline Newbold as their featured artist for August 2024. Jacqueline has considered Bend her home since 1980. Inspired by her love of nature, Jacqueline enjoys incorporating colorful flowers into watercolor paintings. Flowers delight the eye and create happiness and joy.

Jacqueline’s paintings have been featured in magazines and books such as Somerset Studio’s Art Journaling, Interweave Press’s Cloth Paper Scissors, Studios, the Cloth, Paper Scissors Book and Splash 17, the Best of Watercolor. She is a member of the Oregon Watercolor Society, the High Desert Art League and the Red Chair Gallery in Downtown Bend.

Jacqueline shares her passion for watercolor painting and mixed-media art journaling by teaching at her Bend private studio, and the Art & Soul Retreats in Portland. She has conducted watercolor workshops in France and Italy. Her next watercolor workshop, Visions of Tuscany, is September 21-23, 2024, at the Bend SageBrushers Art Society.

For more information on her watercolor classes, she can be contacted at newbold0505@bendbroadband.com.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

This First Friday, on August 2, from 5-8pm, the Peterson Contemporary Art Gallery will feature the amazing work of Shar Coulson and Donald Yatomi. We also will have beautiful cello music provided by Travis Allen. This show will continue through the end of August.

Shar Coulson’s paints nearly recognizable organic forms that hint at animals, figures, and plant-like references. The shapes serve as a bridge between the abstract and the familiar, inviting viewers to interpret and connect on a personal level, thereby becoming an integral part of the artistic experience.

Donald Yatomi is an oil painter living in Whitefish, Montana. He is best known for his contemporary urban themes. Born in Okinawa, Japan, Donald has been painting for over 30 years. Donald’s love for contemporary realism, and urban themes is shown through in his paintings, where he strives to capture the raw beauty of the modern industrial form.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

During the month of August, Reflections and Revelations from the Intermountain West will be showing at Premiere Property Group. Central Oregon artists Jan Dow will present her pastel paintings and Pamela Beaverson will show her oil paintings and original woodcut prints.

Jan is drawn to the colors and images that are reflected in water and finds inspiration in the reality of what is seen after focused study. The subtle colors and open skies of the high desert fuel the palette and images created by Pamela. Together, these two talented artists present their vision of the Intermountain West.

Both artists will be on hand from 5-7pm on August 2 for First Friday.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In August, Red Chair Gallery showcases watercolors by Linda Swindle and landscapes in oil by Rebecca Baldwin. Also on special display is pottery by Helen Bommarito and ceramic figures by Mary Moore. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6 pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery’s August show features acrylic paintings created by Bend artist Barbara Hudler Cella.

Known for her landscape paintings of Central Oregon mountains, rivers and lakes, Barbara expresses her intimate connection to the Cascades with her brushwork. “Painting in the field, or plein air, is my preferred way to capture the wilds,” explains the artist. “It is very challenging to paint on-site, as the sun is constantly moving, the colors are ever-changing, and shadows come and go. There’s the potential for the wind to pick up, removing pristine reflections, moving the water to waves and ripples. But it is the surrender to the elements, the meditation of focus and selective simplification that wins my heart time and time again.”

Barbara’s show will also include recent floral, figurative and still life paintings. During the pandemic isolation, her focus broadened, and experimentation flows with these unique works.

For more information about Barbara’s art, visit barbaracella.com. Show runs August 1-31.

The Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents Mixers, a show dedicated to artwork of various mediums by SageBrushers members. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1-4pm. Showing through August 30.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Local photographer Karen Maier is showing a collection of landscape and macro photographs, titled The American West, in Touchmark’s mezzanine gallery during the months of August and September. Images are highlights from Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Utah and Oregon. Karen is a member of the High Desert Art League (HDAL). For more information on Karen and HDAL, visit highdesertartleague.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Katherine Taylor is Painting the Invisible: Unveiling What’s Under the Sheen for her exhibit opening August 2, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

A classically trained artist, Katherine is focusing her August exhibit on depicting the underlying mystery of her subjects, to understand the invisible qualities lurking just below the surface of a person, animal, landscape or even a bowl of fruit. “My attempt is to break through the sheen of realism to a deeper level of meaning.”

Creating an accurately rendered work of art doesn’t make it one that touches the soul. Mastery can only be achieved when an artist goes beyond realism to capture the ‘essence’ of their subject. Light energy is mystical and helps to reveal ‘essence’. An artist can capture ‘essence’ by depicting movement and rhythm. Or by capturing the underlying emotion or the electromagnetic wavelength of light that makes and object visible. The reason that Katherine concentrates on painting the light surrounding a subject as much as the subject itself.

All the paintings in this body of work are Katherine’s attempt to paint the invisible, inspired by Rick Rubin’s wise adage: “Artists allow us to see what we are unable to see, but somehow already know.”

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents serene landscape water mixable oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Cheryl Buchanan. Cheryl is a self-taught artist from Oregon. She enjoys landscapes and the beauty of all Oregon has to offer. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through October.

Redmond First Friday

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Constance (Connie) Soballe’s art journey began with exploring pyrography (woodburning) and watercolor on live edge wood, branches and found-wood objects. It has led her to investigate, discover and enhance the object’s texture and natural beauty; exploring and revealing not only her story but also the object’s story.

Bill Lind creates one-of-a-kind hollow wood artworks and wood bowls for decorative and useful purposes.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Susan Lees specializes in wildlife, western and farm life themes, with a primary medium of oils. Her work centers on capturing the unique personality of each animal through their expressive eyes in portraiture.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the Artist of the Month Janice Tracy at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s. Although Tracy’s media and methods are eclectic and include oils, watercolor, collage and acrylic, she is best known for her large statement pieces and panoramic landscapes.

Joining Tracy will be Karen Williams. Williams is a self-taught, mixed media, acrylic artist. She enjoys the process of creation, building up layers in a work to reveal the story of the artwork. She is influenced by her work as an educator and brings a colorful, playfulness into her work, combined with her own personal journey of life. You can see more of her work at artspaz.com.

Also at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will be Lori Agnew, who creates whimsical watercolors inspired by the nature within us all.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

R.J. (Becky) Becker loves to bring out vibrant colors in landscapes and animal portraits that might not be seen otherwise. Big bright paintings or tiny canvases with a unique twist and lots of color and detail is what she is drawn to. The joy and peace she gets from painting through all parts of life is something she wants to share with everyone.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Gary McPherson’s paintings capture the beauty of nature around us while Joyce McPherson uses his and other art to create functional crafts for your home or office.

Jack Perry grew up in Walla Walla in the SE corner of Washington State where he developed a real sense of the earth while working on the Palouse near Pullman Washington. He focused on the long ago settled farms, old outbuildings and grain elevators and the Columbia and Snake Rivers winding their routes through the Palouse, carving towering cliffs. With those scenes his orientation point, his intention was to bring out the essence and spirit of his relationship with the land.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Julie Miller’s art represents her love for horses and her insights into their unique characteristics and personalities. Miller works on canvas, paper, wood and metals with various media, creating images both realistic and abstract.

Debra Higgs (Stein) has a true passion for any type of artistic creativity and it shows in her work.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Jay Lowndes has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares that double as works of art. Lowndes designs and fabricates charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes and picture frames.

Rick Thompson says he is still discovering his style. Having retired from a long career as a graphic designer, Rick now finds himself painting landscapes, people, wildlife, machinery, architecture — anything that captures his eye and moves him. He still approaches art with fresh eyes, constantly exploring, questioning, adapting and learning, striving to breathe life onto canvas.