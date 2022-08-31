August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Redmond

Eqwine Wine Bar

218 SW Fourth St.

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Eqwine Wine Bar and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the inspiring art of printmaker Rick Thompson and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Rick graduated from the Art Institute of Seattle and enjoyed a long and varied career as a graphic designer. In his spare time, he dabbled in various artistic media including acrylics, gouache, pen and ink, oils, sculpture and digital illustration. Since retiring he now devotes his full attention to what (for him) is the purest form of artistic expression — oil painting. He is still discovering his style as he paints landscapes, people, wildlife, machinery, architecture — anything that captures his eye and moves him. He approaches art with fresh eyes constantly exploring, questioning, adapting and learning.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Ave.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

SCP Redmond Hotel and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the beautiful painted silk scarves of artist Joan Bertucci Sheets and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Joan has enjoyed drawing and painting all her life and her work has been featured in many galleries in the Pacific NW. She also was an art educator in public and private schools for children and adults and worked for the Portland Art Museum. Currently, she is passionate about painting on blank, white silk scarves with permanent dyes. She loves the flow of the transparent colors and the endless possibilities of subject matter from animals, flowers, sea creatures or abstract shapes. She loves that people can gift, or wear an original, one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave.

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the amazing watercolor and acrylic paintings of artist Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Wendy works primarily in watercolor and acrylic to capture local birds, animals, plants and landscapes. She especially loves painting at Smith Rock. She currently serves on the board of the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO). Her work can be seen at thepaintgeek.com or on Facebook @thepaintgeek.

Arome

432 SW Sixth Ave.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Arome kitchen store and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the impressive wood carvings of Bill Hunt during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Bill took up wood carving after he retired. He began creating his Fence Post Ducks using 100-year-old cedar posts from the Central Oregon cattle ranches. A golfer and fisherman, Bill decided to expand his art into his Golf and Fish Art by re-purposing rare persimmon wood clubs with hand-carved duck heads to make perfect, one-of-a-kind golf gifts. Bill used juniper wood for his stringers of fish. Bill lives in Redmond with his wife, Gilda.

Junction Roastery

708 SW Deschutes Ave.

junctionroastery.com

Junction Roastery and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the vibrant mixed media abstract art of artist Vance Perry and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Vance is open to any and all of the techniques he has learned over the years as he works on abstract pieces. Starting with composition, he may make a line or a squiggle, a block of color or brushstokes of many colors. He looks for possibilities of compliments, areas of light to dark, thin lines, big lines, all with the idea the painting will begin to talk to him. Responding to what begins to happen on the surface, he will adjust, change, move, cover… sometimes scrape and leave the underlying color showing. “At some point, it tells me I’m done. It starts with an open mind, proceeds with choices and ends with a piece that is complete. It told me so.”

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

High Desert Music Hall and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the impressive digital photo art of artist Shireen Gastineau and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Shireen is a busy wife, mother, nurse and business owner. In her spare time she loves to create art! “Puzzles and mysteries are so interesting! Within my art there always lies a healthy dose of both, coupled with the optimistic ‘fairytale landscape.’

“Taking precious images gathered in nature, then wielding the digital world of ‘paints’ and layers, those images transform into a world of my making. Most of my art is at least a half dozen, often twenty to one hundred, layers of my images blended to a finished piece. Having the option to print on metal, archival linen or canvas, nearly any size, is another luxury that digital can afford.”

“Art is to console those who are broken by life.” ~ Vincent Van Gogh.

“If my art consoles no one but myself, then that itself is a success.” ~ Shireen Gastineau.

Redmond Senior Center

325 NW Dogwood Ave.

541-548-6325 • redmondseniors.org

Redmond Senior Center and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the beautiful geological structures of artist Camille Fitterer and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on September 2 from 4-7pm. Camille is a Central Oregon intuitive energetic and geological artist; as well as a passionate rockhounder treasure finder and nature lover. She creates artwork that is inspired, uplifting, unique and one-of-a-kind. She uses her intuition and other senses to allow herself to be guided by the creative process as it unfolds in connection with Source Energy flowing through her infusing each piece with positive energies and vibrations.

“Each sculpture is created from my rockhounding treasures and is a mix of natural stones and stones which I have polished myself. Every stone is chosen intuitively as I am guided by the flow of Source Energy and it is fun to see how it all just comes together perfectly.

These works of art are excellent additions to your home, sanctuary, office or meditative process; as they all are created with the intention to enhance your space, as well as the body and mind with the positive energies and vibrations of happiness, wellbeing, peace, love and harmony.”