August is Beatles Month at the Tower

August 1965 was a big month for the Beatles. Their fifth album and second movie Help! was released. They played Shea Stadium for the first time. And met Elvis in Beverly Hills! Relive those good times with these special events at the Tower.

Deconstructing Help

Sunday, August 28 at 7:30pm

Former computer software entrepreneur and current music composer and producer Steve Freiman leads you on a 90-minute multimedia dive into the Beatles’ creative process, uncovering and dissecting the recording and performance ingredients that made their music legendary.

Not another tribute show, Scott examines the making of Help! the movie and the album’s hits (“Help!”, “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away,” “Yesterday”). Plus he shares rare audio, video and photos of their inaugural Shea Stadium concert.

When you purchase a ticket for the lecture you will recieve a ​FREE TICKET to the movie Help! This offer only applies while tickets are available for the movie.

HELP! the Film

Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30pm

In this James Bond spoof and forerunner of modern music videos, Ringo finds himself the target of a human sacrifice cult and a mad scientist, both obsessed with getting their hands on one of his rings. It’s up to John, Paul and George to protect their mate through a series of narrow slapstick escapes. All while delivering the pop hits from their now-classic album of the same name.

Rated G; 92 minutes

Yesterday – The Las Vegas Beatles Tribute

Friday, August 5 at 8pm

A fixture of the Fremont Street Experience, this live performance takes the Tower stage to recreate the moptops’ music from Hamburg days through the magical era of Sgt. Pepper.

