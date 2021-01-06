Author! Author! Kicks Off, A Novel Idea Revealed, New Hours & More from Your Library

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Author! Author! Kicks Off on January 15

Through eight remarkable seasons, the Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series introduced dozens of bestselling authors to Central Oregon for thought-provoking presentations and memorable discussions. The Foundation builds on this successful history in its ninth season with a new format: authors, in conversation with other authors, all presented online. The new online format means you can watch these powerful conversations from anywhere. The line-up promises to deliver diverse experiences and dynamic perspectives that speak to our times, with Tayari Jones in conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert; Ta-Nehisi Coates in conversation with Mitchell S. Jackson; and Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn in conversation. The full series costs less than dinner and a movie for two, and ticket sales support library programs and services not supported by tax dollars. The series kicks off with Tayari Jones and Elizabeth Gilbert on January 15, so get your tickets now to take advantage of special series pricing.

Curbside Service: Text and You Shall Receive

You now have a new way to pick up library materials — without having to enter a library. With a cell phone and a few text messages, library staff can now retrieve your holds and deliver them curbside. It’s very user-friendly! To use the new service, you simply need to be at the library where your materials are being held, and parked in one of the designated Curbside parking spaces. Each of the six libraries has a unique number you will text when you arrive to pick up your holds; these numbers are prominently displayed at each designated parking space at all library locations. Click here to learn how to use Curbside.

A Novel Idea Revealed … with a Plot Twist!

We had a great time revealing the 2021 A Novel Idea selection during a virtual unveiling on December 5 (you can still watch it here), and this year’s big reveal came with a plot twist. We’re proud to announce Laila Lalami’s The Other Americans as the 2021 A Novel Idea… Read Together selection, and Kelly Yang’s Front Desk as a selection for youth. This is only the second time in the program’s history that a book for young readers has also been selected. Programming for A Novel Idea begins on April 3 and culminates with a live-streamed presentation by authors Yang and Lalami on May 1 and May 2, respectively. All programs, including the authors’ presentations, are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation.

Using Your Library: New Hours

We know things are constantly changing these days. The library remains committed to finding ways to provide Deschutes County residents with access to important resources and services, while also ensuring the safety of our staff and customers. We reduced our open hours at all library locations following the state’s new risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, and these hours remain in effect until further notice. For the latest on our hours and ways to use your library, visit our Using Your Library This Week page, which is updated every Monday.

Our Favorites of 2020

If ever there was a time to binge read, watch or listen, 2020 was the year. Luckily, there never seems to be a shortage of new books or movies to tide us over while we wait for things to return to some semblance of normal. Deschutes Public Library staff gave us their recommendations for their favorite books and films that came out in 2020, and we’re excited to share the list with you! Do you have a favorite book, film or television show that you’d like to share? You can create your own best of list in our catalog by logging in to your account and going to Lists in the drop-down menu, or can show us your favorite by tagging us on Facebook or Instagram.

Book Clubs: For Adults and for Youth

Being able to share in conversation and ideas around a book looks a little different right now, but our book clubs are still going strong! And because they’re all online, you can join the conversation from anywhere. Be sure to check out the full list of book clubs and their January selections in the Events section below. We even have a book group for kids! This month they’re reading The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street, a book ideal for kids in second through fifth grades. This youth book club begins with a short reading from the book on January 6, followed by a book-inspired crafting session on January 13, and finally a full group discussion on January 20.

Online in January: Know Place

You are here. Place can be a physical space, but it can also hold cultural significance tied to the past. Join us online throughout January as we gain insight on important places in Oregon’s African American history as well as our local landscape’s geological past. Get answers on buying your first home, using Feng Shui principles to create your perfect space, how to preserve Central Oregon’s dark skies and more. All programs are presented online, and some do require advance registration, so be sure to check out the full line-up of programs here deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news.

New Plans for the New Year?

Many of us are happy to see 2020 in our rearview mirrors. With 2021 upon us, do you have any goals or aspirations for the new year? Remember that your library offers a wealth of free services, programs, materials and resources to help you reach your goals. You can take free courses available through Lynda, engage in thousands of arts and crafting classes on Creativebug or learn a new language with Mango. If you want to read more, we’re definitely your go-to place, and if you simply want to be better informed, your library gives you free access to newspapers online. And if you’re looking for a new job, we can help with that, too.

Programas y Recursos en Español /Programs and Resources in Spanish

Descubre nuestra guía de eventos mensual para programas y eventos en español. Hay algo para todas las edades, incluyendo niños, familias y adultos. También se puede visitar nuestra página web de Servicios Latinos para obtener más información sobre recursos de la biblioteca disponibles en español.

Check out our monthly Events guide for programs and events in Spanish. We have something for all ages, including children, families and adults. You can also link to the Latino Services page on our website for more information about resources available in Spanish.

ONLINE PROGRAMS IN JANUARY

Story Time Online

New story times are posted every week in English and Spanish on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts. Click here for details: deschuteslibrary.org/kids/storytime-online.

KIDS

Weekly Children’s Activity — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days.

Music and Movement/Live Online — 1/4, 1/21

NEW! Story Time Live: Online on Facebook every Thursday at 10am

FAMILIES AND ALL AGES

Vanderbeekers of 141st Street: Reading — 1/6

Vanderbeekers of 141st Street: Activities — 1/13

Vanderbeekers of 141st Street: Books Discussion — 1/20

Racing Paper Caterpillars — 1/21

TWEENS/TEENS

Write On! Writing Group for Teens — 1/26

EN ESPAÑOL

¡Diviértete con Libros! en Línea

Abogado en la Biblioteca — 1/6, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27

Moratoria de Desalojo — 1/7

Creando con Cuentos — 1/7

Tu Próximo Libro — 1/16, 1/30

Noche de Cuentos — 1/21

Click here for details: deschuteslibrary.org/services/servicios-latinos.

ADULTS

Lawyer in the Library — 1/6, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27

Preserving Central Oregon’s Dark Skies — 1/6

First-time Homebuyer’s Webinar — 1/6

Eviction Moratorium Update — 1/7

Feng Shui: Placement and Balance — 1/9

Community Conversations: Bringing Community Together — 1/10

Geology of Central Oregon: The Crooked River Caldera — 1/12

Botany Meets Biology: The Plight of the Sage-grouse — 1/14

Finding Grants from Home — 1/19

PLACED: An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon — 1/23

Oregon’s African American History — 1/25

Trivia with the Librarians — 1/26

Karen Ann Patridge Performs Indie Soul/Folk — 1/27

WRITE HERE! PROGRAMS

Book Launch and Tarot Salon with Dr. Emily Carr and Friends — 1/10

Writing Lives with Mike Lankford — 1/12

Writing About Home with Elizabeth Wetmore — 1/19

The Source Weekly Annual Poetry Contest Winners — 1/28

BOOK CLUBS

Sunriver: An American Marriage — 1/13

Redmond: Leaving Atlanta — 1/14

Sisters: The Woman Who Stole Vermeer — 1/14; An American Marriage – 1/27

East Bend: An American Marriage — 1/19

Book Club Central: Strategies and Resources — 1/19

Downtown Bend: Silver Sparrow — 1/22

Find great book recommendations from our librarians on our YouTube channel.

Upcoming Closure

January 18: All libraries closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

