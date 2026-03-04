Award-Winning Author Rick Steber to Host a Book Launch Party for his New Release: Seventh Son – Nez Perce Lost Cause, 1877

(Rick Steber)

Renowned Western author Rick Steber invites the public to celebrate the release of his latest book, Seventh Son – Nez Perce Lost Cause, 1877, with a special Book Launch Party on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 12-3pm at the Rick Steber – MAKERS showroom, located at 131 NE Fifth Street in downtown Prineville.

This gathering will feature live entertainment, light refreshments and champagne. There will be a festive atmosphere for readers, history buffs and supporters of Western literature. You can meet and visit with the author, purchase signed copies of the new book, and enjoy an engaging discussion of its powerful themes.

Seventh Son – Nez Perce Lost Cause, 1877 tells the remarkable and tragic story of a profound historical collision between two opposing cultures. The novel explores the highly controversial practice by the United States Army of employing Indian scouts as mercenaries — a strategy that divided Native nations and shattered any chance of unified resistance against white encroachment on tribal lands.

After repeated broken promises by the U.S. government, Chief Joseph and the non-treaty Nez Perce were compelled to abandon their ancestral homelands in Oregon’s Wallowa Valley and their traditional way of life. In a desperate bid to evade conflict with Army forces under Civil War veteran General Oliver Otis Howard, the Nez Perce embarked on an epic 1,170-mile flight toward freedom in Canada. The journey ended tragically just 40 miles short of the border. This conflict remains one of the nation’s most defining moments — and one of its most shameful failures.

About Rick Steber:

Rick Steber is one of the most respected voices chronicling the American West. With more than 50 published books and worldwide sales exceeding two million copies, he is the recipient of the prestigious Western Writers of America Spur Award, the Grand Prize Winner for Best Book (International Next Generation Indie Book Awards), the Beverly Hills International Book Award Gold Medal for Best Western, and numerous other honors. Five of his books have been optioned for film. A poet and keen observer of the frontier’s transformation, Steber crafts bold, evocative narratives often compared to the works of Wallace Stegner, Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck, and Larry McMurtry. His extensive body of work captures the spirit, struggles and enduring legacy of the American West.

About Rick Steber – MAKERS:

The showroom serves as a vibrant hub for Steber’s books alongside a collaborative community of Central and Eastern Oregon artists and artisans, showcasing traditional Western crafts such as pine needle baskets, leather tooling, jewelry, art, saddle making, woodworking, ironwork, Native cradleboards, beadwork, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

RickSteberAuthor.com • 541-447-3115