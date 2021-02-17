Backstage with Sunriver Music Festival, & Young Artists Scholarship Applications

On Thursday, February 18, from 7:30-8:30pm via Zoom, the Sunriver Music Festival will provide an update on its plans for 2021. Hear from the Festival’s young artists and orchestra members, get a sneak preview of the 2021 Summer Festival and receive an overview from the Festival’s Board of Trustees. Click Here to receive your Zoom webinar link. We sincerely hope you’ll tune in!

In other Sunriver Music Festival news, the Young Artists Scholarship applications are now open, and will remain open through April 15. To qualify, a student must perform at an advanced level, be a permanent resident of Central Oregon, aspire to a career in classical music and major in music. It is open to ages 11-24 through one masters degree. For details and requirements, click here.

sunrivermusic.org