Barrel Tasting at Maragas Winery

(A new, 2024 barrel branded with our Heritage Series label. The Coat of Arms of the winemaker’s mother’s family — Lattavo, combined with the Coat of Arms of the winemaker’s wife’s (Gina’s) family — Melchior. The combination is the Maragas family Coat of Arms. Note that the new oak wood in this barrel, although coopered overseas, was sourced in the great state of Ohio. That’s excellent tighter grained American oak | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Barrel Tasting Evening

An evening of barrel tasting and new releases. Each wine will be paired with a cheese to give you a food and wine experience to accentuate the multitude of flavors in the wine and the cheese. The hand thieved barreled wines will be tasted first followed by the new releases of the wines barrel tasted last year, then followed by two additional new release wines. Although the wine will be paired with cheese, we recommend you arrive having already had dinner, so that you can comfortably enjoy the six wine tasting.

Barrel Tasting Event

November 16

6-8:30pm | Doors open at 5:30pm

Maragas Winery

