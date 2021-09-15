Beethoven Race is Now Virtual Only

Due to the recent status of the COVID pandemic, the 2021 Beat Beethoven 5K Fun Run/Walk will be a virtual event. No in-person race will take place this year. We hope to return to in-person in 2022.

Central Oregon Community College (the place our race is held) decided that the COVID-19 presence makes it too dangerous to have in-person events (even with masks). Our in-person race on COCC track was canceled. That was scheduled for 9am October 10 at the COCC track in Bend. We will not have the free kids’ obstacle course. We will have a virtual race only, or, if you are already registered, you can do the race for free in 2022.

Because we are having virtual only, anyone in the world can do either the 5k or 1-mile. Invite people. For participants in the race, we will send via email color copies of the ribbons we give out to everyone and a personalized bib listing all the sponsors logos who have graciously supported us. Also, we will email a video to all on our contact list of many runners showing them running the virtual race including our sponsor logos. There will be a raffle for Central Oregon participants.

Virtual runners/walkers (between October 1-14, 2021) can send in their times, pictures and/or a short video (less than 30 seconds) and it will be made into a video, which will be posted on our website.

The top 5K top ten will be posted on the race website. Everyone registered for the virtual run will receive an emailed color copy of the ribbons (blue, red and green) and a personalized bib.

You can still run/walk the race. Don’t forget the price goes up September 15.

Register at: beatbeethoven5k.com .