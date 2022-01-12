Bend Area Artist Releases Video for New Single What’s My Drug

Oregon-based songwriter producer John Harvey has released the long-form, lyric video for his new single What’s My Drug. The video was co-produced and edited by veteran Bend videographer Karen Kruger of Kinship Media. The video can be viewed for free on YouTube with the following link: youtu.be/d7XRA6Krxps.

This concept video elevates the energy of What’s My Drug with time-lapse video and composite video editing. “Karen took my vision of how to visualize the depth of the subject in the song and took it to another level. Now, watching the video it feels like I wrote the song for the visuals. It’s such a tight pairing of music and video,” said Harvey.

The arrangement for What’s My Drug is sonically diverse, pairing clean guitars with growling bass lines and layered sound design. Acoustic instruments like the cajon, tambourine, guitar, bass and cabasa keep the sound real and immediate. The vocals are original takes from the demo version which captures an honest rawness to the track.

About John Harvey

John Harvey is an Oregon-based songwriter and producer. He’s been a musician and composer most of his life and comes from a family of musicians and artists. His father was lead trombone player in several 40’s era swing bands including Alvino Ray and Henry Bussey. In the 80’s John was co-founder, co-writer and lead guitarist for Seattle-based rock band Moving Parts.

After moving to Bend from Seattle in 2011, Harvey formed The Django Band then Jupiter and Teardrop releasing one CD in 2016. His first solo EP titled Second Chances was released in May 2021 on all streaming platforms garnering positive reviews locally and in European music blogs. The EP also received local radio airplay. You can follow John Harvey on Instagram @johnharveysongs.

johnharveysongs.com