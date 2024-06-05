Bend-Based Author C.J. Adrien’s New Novel Achieves Bestseller Status

(C.J. Adrien)

Bend-based author C.J. Adrien has achieved bestseller status with his fourth consecutive book, this time in the fiercely competitive American Historical Romance category on Amazon. Renowned for his award-winning and bestselling Viking-themed historical novels, Adrien’s latest work delves into the intriguing world of the fur trade in Oregon Country. This unique blend of historical romance and the fur trade setting has propelled his novel to the top 1,000 bestsellers list on Amazon, placing it in the top 0.0001%.

“This was just meant to be an ‘in-between’ story I wrote to get me off of Vikings for a while,” said C.J. Adrien on Friday morning. “I’m really happy for this book’s success, and it’s inspired me to continue the series with book two titled A Murder on the Deschutes. But that will happen after this next Viking book I’m working on.”

Earlier this year, Adrien was quoted in several papers as attributing the inspiration for the novel to his middle school social studies teacher, Bob Boyd. He hopes the book will inspire people to explore the history of the fur trade in Oregon.

About C.J. Adrien:

C.J. Adrien is a bestselling and award-winning author of Viking historical fiction novels with a passion for Viking history. His Saga of Hasting the Avenger series was inspired by research conducted in preparation for a doctoral program in early medieval history as well as his admiration for historical fiction writers such as Ken Follett and Bernard Cornwell. He is also a published historian on the subject of Vikings, with articles featured in historical journals such as L’Association des Amis de Noirmoutier, in France. His novels and expertise have earned him invitations to speak at several international events, including the International Medieval Congress at the University of Leeds, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), conferences on Viking history in France, among others.

cjadrien.com