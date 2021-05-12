Bend Central District Invites Participation in ProyectoMural

(Photos | Courtesy of Bend Central District)

Bend Central District is excited to announce that they will begin installing ProyectoMural on May 15. This is a community effort and they need your help.

Improving the Midtown Crossings is key to the Bend Central District’s transition into a vibrant, healthy and inclusive mixed-use neighborhood with safe connections between east and west.

Our grassroots effort to reimagine the Franklin Corridor as a safe, welcoming and vibrant public space began several years ago when the late Kaycee Anseth partnered with Central Oregon LandWatch and the BCD Visionary Board to install her mural Two for Joy in the tunnel on the north side of the underpass. Before she passed away, Kaycee and Moey Newbold, director of Urban Planning, applied for a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission for the next mural to be co-created by members of the Latinx community.

This grant allowed Central Oregon LandWatch to partner with Mecca Bend to convene a diverse group of Latinx and indigenous stakeholders who live, work and commute in the Bend Central District. This group selected two artists, Carly Vargas Garzon and Melinda Martinez, from the applicants who responded to the call for artists. The artists, stakeholders and high school students from COCC’s ¡AVANZA! program participated in a series of conversations about art, culture and place facilitated by an Art Therapist. The design of the mural that will be installed through ProyectoMural was created through this process.

Central Oregon LandWatch is the lead organization for this collaboration between Mecca Bend, the BCD Visionary Board, COCC’s ¡AVANZA! Program and community partners.

To participate, please click here: bcdinitiative.org/whats-happening

Estamos muy emocionados de anunciar que comenzaremos a instalar ProyectoMural el 15 de mayo de 2021.

¿Puedes ayudarnos con ProyectoMural?

Mejorar Midtown Crossings es clave para la transformación del Distrito Central de Bend en un vecindario de uso mixto vibrante, saludable e inclusivo con conexiones seguras entre el este y el oeste.

Un esfuerzo de base para re imaginar el corredor Franklin como un espacio público seguro, acogedor y vibrante comenzó hace varios años cuando la fallecida Kaycee Anseth se asoció con Central Oregon LandWatch y BCD Visionary Board para instalar su mural “Two for Joy” en el túnel en el lado norte del paso subterráneo. Antes de fallecer, Kaycee y yo solicitamos una subvención de la Comisión de Artes de Oregon para el próximo mural que sería co-creado por miembros de la comunidad Latinx.

Esta colaboración permitió a Central Oregon LandWatch asociarse con Mecca Bend para convocar a un grupo diverso de interesados latinos e indígenas que viven, trabajan y viajan diariamente en el Distrito Central de Bend. Este grupo seleccionó a dos artistas, Carly Vargas Garzón y Melinda Martínez, de los postulantes que respondieron a la convocatoria de artistas. Los artistas, las partes interesadas y los estudiantes de secundaria de ¡AVANZA! De COCC El programa participó en una serie de conversaciones sobre arte, cultura y lugar facilitadas por un terapeuta de arte. El diseño del mural que se instalará a través de ProyectoMural se creó a través de este proceso.

bcdinitiative.org