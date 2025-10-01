Bend Christian Science Church Invites Community to Participate in Creation of You Are Loved Mural on Greenwood Ave.

(You Are Loved by Alex Cook)

A Central Oregon thoroughfare that already features five colorful murals in the span of eight blocks is about to receive a sixth — one that will not only deliver a powerful message but offer an opportunity for the public to pitch in.

Other than hosting weekly Sunday Services, Sunday School classes and Wednesday Evening Testimony Meetings, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Bend has kept a fairly low profile since relocating into a historic building on the corner of Tenth and Greenwood in 2021. However, on Saturday, October 11, the church will be making quite a splash in the neighborhood by adding a 25-foot outdoor work of art on its southeast corner with the simple, yet inspired message: “You Are Loved.”

Boston-based artist, Alex Cook, who has led the development of more than 100 similar murals on churches, schools, and institutions from coast to coast will be designing and spearheading the project, while sharing the painting duties with Bendites of all ages.

“I’m excited to work with the Christian Science Church and the people of Bend to create a unique piece of art that will bring comfort and happiness to the community,” said Cook. “The impact of these murals is multifaceted. On the surface, it’s fun for people to come together and share in the creation of something that’s very visible to neighbors and travelers, and will be for decades to come. But the message of being loved is something that can resonate deeply with anyone whose thought needs to be uplifted, whether they are suffering from depression, being bullied, facing family or job problems, or merely having a bad day.”

The power of those three little words took on more profound meaning recently when a young man emailed Cook out of the blue to say that he was planning to commit suicide one day when he came across one of the “You Are Loved” murals and suddenly changed his mind.

Of course, the impact these murals have on the thousands of people who see them every day, yet don’t make the effort to reach out to the artist, could be even greater. But having recently completed murals in Seattle, Portland and Boise, Cook feels rewarded knowing that more and more people will see other “You Are Loved” murals as they travel in the Pacific Northwest.

“Above all,” says Cook, “it gives me great satisfaction to let community members — especially children — join in the creation and remind them of the significance of feeling loved and loving those around them each day.”

Would-be artists do not need to bring any special skills, experience or equipment. Just bring your friends and enthusiasm, and Cook will find a way to put you to work.

The painting will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, October 11. In addition to paint and brushes, the church will provide free refreshments. Parking is available behind the church and along Tenth Street north of Greenwood Ave.

For more information, contact George Pierce at vcatalyst89@gmail.com or 650-906-7132.

About First Church of Christ, Scientist, Bend:

The roots of the Christian Science Church in Bend took shape as early as April 1915 when a group of followers of Mary Baker Eddy, the Church’s Founder and Pastor Emeritus, began meeting in private homes. Within a few years, Christian Science Church services were being held in various public buildings around Bend. By July of 1923, property had been purchased on NW First Street (south of Portland Ave.) and a church was built, which soon became recognized as a branch of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Massachusetts.

In January of 2017, the property on First Street was sold in hopes of finding a more visible and cohesive location for church services, the Sunday School and Reading Room. In the interim, services were held at Central Oregon Collective and later at COCC until the pandemic led the church to meet entirely via Zoom early in 2020. In 2018, a building on the northwest corner of Greenwood and Tenth Street (the original location of Skjersaa’s Ski Shop) was purchased and renovations began the following year.

In the first half of 2021, renovations were completed on the building, which now accommodates the church edifice, Sunday School, Reading Room and two commercial tenants. Sunday Services and Sunday School are held at 10am, and Wednesday Testimony Meetings take place at 7pm, all of which are still accessible via Zoom. The Reading Room is open to all Monday-Friday from 11am-2pm. The public is also invited to explore various timely topics at our bi-monthly Community Gatherings, and Bible Lesson study session are held once each month. Both events take place in the Reading Room and can be joined via Zoom as well.

christiansciencechurchbend.org • 541-604-4292