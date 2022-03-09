Bend Foundation Funds Roundabout Public Art

Central Oregon Philanthropic Organization’s Donation will Allow Art in Public Places to Install Public Art in Four Roundabouts Over the Next Two Years

Bend Foundation, a philanthropic organization established by Brooks-Scanlon, Inc. and shareholders of Brooks-Scanlon and Brooks Resources, is donating funds to support new public art in four Bend roundabouts. The Bend Foundation and the City of Bend are collaborating with local nonprofit organization, Art in Public Places, to place large-scale sculptures in the roundabouts over the next two years.

Kirk Schueler, a trustee of Bend Foundation, said, “Our city’s vibrant collection of public art is one of the aspects that makes Bend such a unique and wonderful place to live and visit. We are proud to continue to help make art more accessible to our community and excited to see new sculptures throughout the city.”

The Bend Foundation, City of Bend and Art in Public Places worked together to select the four roundabout locations that will utilize Bend Foundation’s art funds:

Powers Road and Brookswood Boulevard (SW Bend)

Empire Avenue, Butler Market Road and 27 th Street (NE Bend)

Street (NE Bend) 15 th Street and Murphy Road (SE Bend)

Street and Murphy Road (SE Bend) Colorado Avenue and Columbia Street (NW Bend)

A call-to-artists for the first two roundabouts will go out this spring followed by a second call-to-artists for the remaining two locations in late 2022. Art in Public Places will announce the finalists for each location and the community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person. Installation of the four sculptures will take place over the next two years.

The sculptures will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.

About Bend Foundation

Bend Foundation’s mission is to stimulate and enhance a thriving and creative community in Central Oregon. Established and funded by Brooks Scanlon, Brooks Resources and its shareholders, Bend Foundation was originally formed in 1947 as a resource for injured loggers and mill workers, and to provide scholarships for industry workers. Over the years, Bend Foundation has performed as a leader in our community by identifying and supporting key needs in an effort to maintain and improve the livability in Bend and throughout Central Oregon.

About Art in Public Places

Art in Public Places is a nonprofit organization that has donated public art throughout the city of Bend, Oregon since 1973. For over 40 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces. Art in Public Places’ ongoing efforts have steadily increased the public art collection in Bend for everyone to enjoy.

bendfoundation.org • artinpublicplaces.org