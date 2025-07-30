Betty Gray Gallery Features Two New Shows

(La Fille au Bord by Wade Womack)

As summer truly comes upon Sunriver, we all enjoy seeing visitors and homeowners alike revel in the beauty of Sunriver. To join the fun on the bicycle paths, the Betty Gray Gallery of Art at the Sunriver Lodge features two new shows. Husband and wife Wade Womack and Alisa Looney are showing in the upper gallery, with photographer Holly Fischer showing the lower gallery.

Womack was born and raised in Idaho, studied design and printmaking at Boise State University and abroad at the Faculté du Lettre in Avignon France. He works primarily with the reduction wood block printing technique. Wade feels art is a tool of expression. “I want the art to be unified in expressing an idea, a story. The line work, color, subject matter, all exist to express the idea. I want to affect the viewer in every way possible.” Wade also applies his knowledge of craft to pieces he calls “Total Art,” which engages multiple senses: visual, auditory, experiential and time based, to bring a deeper appreciation of our environment and that which surrounds us

Best known for her award-winning outdoor sculptures, Alisa has exhibited in the U.S. and Canada. Alisa owned a graphic design and illustration business in Portland, and began welding in 1998. In 2010 she returned to Idaho to study enameling with John Killmaster, which allows her to merge metal sculpture and narrative imagery into her most complex work to date. Nature and its unseen connections inform her work. Sketching on hikes, bikes, paddles and skis in Central Oregon throughout the seasons, her work is intended to inspire connection and care of our planet and each other.

Holly grew up in South Texas, and developed a love of the natural world from an early age. She spent hours riding her horse exploring the terrain. After moving to California and starting a family, Holly picked up a camera to take family photos, and never looked back. Holly enjoys living in Central Oregon, surrounded by the terrain that inspires her latest work.

The Betty Gray Gallery will host a reception for all three artists on August 16 from 5-7pm. Light refreshments and drinks will be served, and the public in encouraged to meet the artists and enjoy their work.