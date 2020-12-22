Bird of Prey Encounters are Back!

(Photo | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum outdoor spaces are open and daily programs have returned!

Take a walk up to the 1904 Miller Family Ranch and drop in on the Miller family, keeping the ranch cozy during the winter months. Open from 11am-3pm.

Get beak-to-beak with a majestic raptor at the Bird of Prey Encounter in the Museum Meadow at 11am and 1pm. Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert.

Both programs are FREE with Museum admission and weather-permitting.

To ensure your room to roam, capacity is limited at the Museum. Click here to purchase your timed entry tickets.

HELP SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITY

With in-person learning shuttered, the Museum has stepped up to support students and families including revamped Kids Camps, reduced-price admission on Wonder Wednesdays and a variety of free online offerings. YOU can help ensure Museum-quality learning continues to be available to the young and young-at-heart!

Every gift makes an impact.

Through Central Oregon Gives, donate today and get a special perk from your favorite local business. As of Sunday, December 20, your $25 gift earns you a $5 gift certificate to Great Harvest Bread Company. PLUS you’ll be entered to win an annual family membership and Adopt an Animal guardian package from the High Desert Museum!

The organizations that raise the most funds and the greatest number of gifts over the course of this campaign are eligible for additional prize money. Keep the High Desert Museum in the race and donate today!

Donate here: whatifwecould.com/campaigns/high-desert-museum-2

SAVE THE DATE!

It’s never too soon to consider estate planning. Join us for the virtual program Tips and Strategies for Effective Charitable Giving on Wednesday, January 27.

Local experts Erin MacDonald, trusts and estates attorney for Karnopp Petersen LLP, and Julie Gregory, senior philanthropic advisor for Oregon Community Foundation, will meet us in the virtual world to share innovative ways to structure your philanthropic giving to support the High Desert Museum and other charities during your lifetime or in your estate plan.

TIPS AND STRATEGIES FOR EFFECTIVE CHARITABLE GIVING

Wednesday, January 27

5:30-6:30pm

FREE but registration required

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/charitable-giving

LEARN HOW BIG CHANGES IMPACT TINY CREATURES

Kick off 2021 with a new virtual Natural History Pub on Monday, January 4! Grab your favorite beverage and log on for Ecological Responses to a Century of Change: Climate, Land Use and the Small Mammals of the Great Basin.

Dr. Rebecca Rowe, associate professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire, will describe research on small mammals in the Great Basin and their responses to environmental change over the past century. How are climate change and land-use changes impacting species’ distributions and community dynamics?

VIRTUAL NATURAL HISTORY PUB: ECOLOGICAL RESPONSES TO A CENTURY OF CHANGE: CLIMATE, LAND USE AND THE SMALL MAMMALS OF THE GREAT BASIN

Monday, January 4

6-7pm

FREE but registration required

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/natural-history-pub-jan

highdesertmuseum.org