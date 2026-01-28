Black History Month at COCC Welcomes All to Community Forums, Celebrations

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

With a theme of “Her Power, Our Resilience,” Black History Month at Central Oregon Community College includes a student-led empowerment retreat (February 7), a documentary film on Toni Morrison (February 10), community forums (February 18), a cultural dinner event (February 20), a talk by New York Times-bestselling author Ijeoma Oluo (February 24), and a Black History Celebration Dinner (February 28). Organized as part of the college’s Season for Nonviolence, all events are free and open to the public, with event registration required; visit the event calendar at cocc.edu.

Led by community leaders, a Black History Empowerment Retreat, 9am-2pm on Saturday, February 7, at the Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center — with breakfast and lunch provided — will explore creativity, resilience, wellness and business acumen. Includes a conversation on empowering Black women with Oregon State University-Cascades’ human development professor Shandell Landon. Space is limited.

A film screening and discussion of Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am from 6-8:30pm on Tuesday, February 10, at COCC’s Wille Hall on the Bend campus will offer an intimate portrait of Toni Morrison, Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, from her upbringing to the front lines of activism. Followed by a dialogue led by COCC humanities chair Stephanie André.

Two community forums, at 12pm and 4:30pm on Wednesday, February 18, at COCC’s Madras campus, will explore the importance of Black History Month and highlight the relationships among communities in Madras, Warm Springs and surrounding areas. Facilitated by Afrocentric program coordinator Marcus LeGrand, they include a display of African and Black historical artifacts and an engaging drum-making workshop. Both forums feature the same content.

COCC’s Ubuntu Dinner Ceremony, with a theme of “I Am Because We Are,” will be held from 6-9pm on Friday, February 20, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. The dinner event, prepared by local Black chefs, offers a journey of reconnection to cultural roots.

New York Times-bestselling author and activist Ijeoma Oluo will speak at COCC’s Bend campus at 6:30pm on Tuesday, February 24, in Wille Hall. Six community book conversations are convening in January and February to discuss her work “Be a Revolution: How Everyday People are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World.”

An inspiring Black History Dinner Celebration, curated and emceed by COCC Afrocentric students, will be held from 5-7pm on Saturday, February 28, in COCC’s Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The event honors the strength, brilliance and legacy of Black women.

For more information on Black History Month at COCC, please contact Marcus LeGrand at mlegrand2@cocc.edu or 541-330-4376. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu