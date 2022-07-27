Bluegrass Legend Comes to Sisters Art Works

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Tim O’Brien has traveled the world and delighted audiences since 1975 with his warm vocals, string wizardry and heartfelt original songs. After gaining attention in the 1980s with Colorado’s iconic bluegrass band Hot Rize, O’Brien has gone on to become a legend in his own right, with two GRAMMY’s and multiple awards from the International Bluegrass Music Awards under his belt. His songs have been covered by Nickel Creek, Garth Brooks and The Dixie Chicks, and he has collaborated with familiar favorites like Steve Earle, Mark Knopfler and Sturgill Simpson.

His most recent recording, He Walked On is about “what you need to do to survive in America.” Covering work, racial issues and modern technology, its eight originals and five covers offer an expansive portrayal of the nation from its beginnings to the present day.

In duet with his wife Jan Fabricius on mandolin and vocals, attendees can expect an intimate performance full of rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing, interspersed with O’Brien’s self-deprecating humor. The duo will take the Sisters Art Works stage at 204 W Adams Ave. on August 5. This is an all ages, general admission show with lawn seating. Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm.

July 28 | 6pm

Join us at Sisters Art Works for a special lecture series presented by the Roundhouse Foundation . Speakers Ashley Ahearn & Sally Linville will offer perspectives from the arts, humanities and environmental sciences and share their knowledge and experiences connecting history, living culture and ecology. This event is FREE but RSVP is required.

August 11 | 6pm

Sisters Folk Festival and Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival co-present An Evening with the Blues with performances by Southern Avenue, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Jontavious Willis at Sisters Art Works. Join us at Sisters Art Works for an evening packed with soul power and blues from these GRAMMY-nominated artists.

