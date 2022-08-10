Boulder Brawl Competition Presented by 10 Barrel Returns Next Weekend

On Saturday, August 13, 10 Barrel is hosting the Fifth Annual Boulder Brawl in Bend at their East Side pub location. This is 10 Barrel’s second year as title sponsor of the event! They have teamed up with EP Climbing Walls, Backyard Bend, and Elevation Climbing Holds for the highly anticipated Boulder Brawl — an elite bouldering competition bringing together the nation’s best climbers.

Athletes will be competing for their share of a $20k prize purse (distributed equally among men’s and women’s categories!!), and the event will feature climbers from around the country, including multiple National Champions, and former Olympians.

Here are some of the decorated athletes who will compete this year:

Men:

Leo Costanza

Timothy Kang

Colin Wills

Charlie Barron

Chris Cosser

Palmer Larsen

Women:

Alex Johnson

Melina Costanza

Mira Capaicchioni

Nekaia Sander

Maya Madere

Allison Vest

What: Boulder Brawl presented by 10 Barrel Brewing and EP Climbing

When: Saturday, August 13, 4-10pm (doors open at 4pm, live music 5-6pm and Bouldering Competition 6-10pm)

Where: 10 Barrel East Side Bend Location (62950 NE 18th St., Bend, OR 97701)

10barrel.com