Breedlove Guitars Celebrates Grand Opening of New Retail Space with Annual Warehouse Sale

(Graphic courtesy of Breedlove Guitars)

Breedlove Guitars, one of America’s most celebrated acoustic guitar manufacturers and a proud contributor to the Central Oregon creative community, announces the Grand Opening of its new permanent retail space — and invites the public to celebrate in style with a one-day Warehouse Sale on Saturday, June 13, from 10am-4pm. The event will feature exclusive sale pricing up to 50% off select models, complimentary hot dogs and beer, a guitar giveaway raffle and free Breedlove hats for the first 100 attendees.

This is more than a sale — it is a milestone. After years of crafting world-class guitars from the high desert of Bend, Breedlove is opening a dedicated retail space where guitar enthusiasts, musicians and visitors to Central Oregon can experience the brand’s full range of instruments, merchandise and gear. In person. Every day.

A New Chapter: Breedlove Opens Its Retail Doors

The new Breedlove retail space represents the company’s commitment to deepening its connection with players and the broader music community. Stocked with guitars, cases, gig bags, branded merchandise and other musical gear at all price points, the store is designed to welcome everyone from the first-time buyer to the seasoned professional.

Following the June 13 Grand Opening celebration, the retail space will open for regular business hours — giving music lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest a true destination to find the guitar they’ve always dreamed of, built right here in Bend.

One Day Only: Unbeatable Warehouse Sale Pricing

The June 13th Warehouse Sale offers a rare opportunity to purchase Breedlove instruments at prices that will not be available anywhere else — online or in-store. Highlights include:

Up to 50% off select Breedlove guitar models

Guitars, cases and gig bags available at every price point

Guitar giveaway raffle — earn one entry for every $100 spent

Free Breedlove hat for the first 100 people through the door

Complimentary hot dogs and beer for all attendees

These are prices and perks exclusive to this single-day event. Once June 13th is over, they’re gone.

About Breedlove Guitars:

Founded in 1990 in Bend, Breedlove Guitars has grown from a small custom shop into one of America’s most respected acoustic guitar makers. Known for innovative design, sustainable tonewoods and extraordinary playability, Breedlove instruments are played by artists around the world and beloved by players of every skill level.

Breedlove’s commitment extends beyond the instrument — to the forests, the players and the communities that make music possible. The company’s use of responsibly sourced tonewoods and eco-conscious practices reflects the same values as the high-desert community it calls home.

“Be Love. Breedlove.” is more than a motto — it’s the spirit behind every guitar that leaves the Bend workshop, and the spirit with which the company welcomes you to its new retail home.

breedloveguitars.com • 541-385-8339