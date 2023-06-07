Breedlove Warehouse Sale Offers Music Enthusiasts Unbeatable Deals on Factory Seconds Guitars and Merchandise

Breedlove Guitars is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Warehouse Sale. Set to take place on Saturday, June 17 at the Breedlove Warehouse, located at 61573 American Loop in Bend. This one-of-a-kind event presents an incredible opportunity for music enthusiasts to score their favorite instruments and merchandise at unprecedented prices.

The Breedlove Warehouse Sale is a celebration of craftsmanship and affordability, where the public can browse a vast selection of factory seconds guitars, as well as other premium music accessories and gear. Factory seconds guitars are instruments that exhibit minor cosmetic imperfections, such as small finish flaws or blemishes, but maintain exceptional playability and sound quality. This event allows musicians of all levels to own their dream Breedlove guitar at significantly reduced prices.

Attendees can expect to find an extensive range of models, including acoustic six strings, 12 strings, and basses, representing the renowned craftsmanship and superior sound that Breedlove is known for. In addition to guitars, the sale will feature a variety of merchandise, including cases, straps, stands, and more, providing a comprehensive shopping experience for music lovers.

“We are excited to offer the public an exclusive opportunity to own Breedlove guitars and accessories at unbelievable prices,” said Erik Ellison, Operations Manager at Breedlove Guitars. “The Warehouse Sale is our way of connecting with our community and giving back to musicians who inspire us. Whether you’re a professional guitarist or an aspiring beginner, there will be something for everyone at this event.”

The Breedlove Warehouse Sale will be held from 9am-3pm at the Breedlove Warehouse. Admission is free, and customers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection. Payment methods accepted will include cash, credit cards, and debit cards.

For further information and updates on the Warehouse Sale, please email info@tohguitars.com.

About Breedlove Guitars:

Breedlove Guitars is a renowned manufacturer of exceptional acoustic guitars, driven by a passion for quality craftsmanship and innovation. Since 1990, Breedlove has been recognized for its distinctive designs, meticulous attention to detail, and superior sound. With a commitment to providing musicians with instruments that inspire creativity, Breedlove continues to push the boundaries of guitar-making excellence.

