(Photo courtesy of Downtown Bend)

Downtown Bend Mural Call for Artists

Downtown Bend is seeking a talented artist (or artist team) to create a large-scale public mural on the side of Lift Fitness Studio at 514 NW Franklin Ave.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute a bold, visually compelling piece of public art that reflects the heart and spirit of our community.

Project Details:

Location: 514 NW Franklin Ave. (Lift Fitness Studio)

514 NW Franklin Ave. (Lift Fitness Studio) Size: Approximately 17ft high × 135ft long

Approximately 17ft high × 135ft long Themes: Music, community, outdoor culture, health and wellness

Music, community, outdoor culture, health and wellness Installation Target: Summer 2026 (pending funding)

Summer 2026 (pending funding) Submission Deadline: March 20, 2026

We are looking for artwork that is:

Community-centered and welcoming

Reflective of Bend’s unique character

Engaging and “Instagrammable”

Warm, vibrant, and visually impactful

This mural will become part of Downtown Bend’s evolving public art landscape and serve as a meaningful backdrop for locals and visitors alike.

View full details and submit your proposal at downtownbend.org/mural-call-for-artists.

