(Photo courtesy of Downtown Bend)
Downtown Bend Mural Call for Artists
Downtown Bend is seeking a talented artist (or artist team) to create a large-scale public mural on the side of Lift Fitness Studio at 514 NW Franklin Ave.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute a bold, visually compelling piece of public art that reflects the heart and spirit of our community.
Project Details:
- Location: 514 NW Franklin Ave. (Lift Fitness Studio)
- Size: Approximately 17ft high × 135ft long
- Themes: Music, community, outdoor culture, health and wellness
- Installation Target: Summer 2026 (pending funding)
- Submission Deadline: March 20, 2026
We are looking for artwork that is:
- Community-centered and welcoming
- Reflective of Bend’s unique character
- Engaging and “Instagrammable”
- Warm, vibrant, and visually impactful
This mural will become part of Downtown Bend’s evolving public art landscape and serve as a meaningful backdrop for locals and visitors alike.
View full details and submit your proposal at downtownbend.org/mural-call-for-artists.
