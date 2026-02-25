Downtown Bend
Call for Artists

(Photo courtesy of Downtown Bend)

Downtown Bend Mural Call for Artists

Downtown Bend is seeking a talented artist (or artist team) to create a large-scale public mural on the side of Lift Fitness Studio at 514 NW Franklin Ave.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute a bold, visually compelling piece of public art that reflects the heart and spirit of our community.

Project Details:

  • Location: 514 NW Franklin Ave. (Lift Fitness Studio)
  • Size: Approximately 17ft high × 135ft long
  • Themes: Music, community, outdoor culture, health and wellness
  • Installation Target: Summer 2026 (pending funding)
  • Submission Deadline: March 20, 2026

We are looking for artwork that is:

  • Community-centered and welcoming
  • Reflective of Bend’s unique character
  • Engaging and “Instagrammable”
  • Warm, vibrant, and visually impactful

This mural will become part of Downtown Bend’s evolving public art landscape and serve as a meaningful backdrop for locals and visitors alike.

View full details and submit your proposal at downtownbend.org/mural-call-for-artists.
downtownbend.org

