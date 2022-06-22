Call for Artists — Up Close and Personal: A Show of Photography

(Photo | PxHere)

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s Art Resource Team will present Up Close and Personal: A Show of Photography, to be featured in our Linus Pauling Gallery, from August 7, 2022 through October 2, 2022. We invite photographic artists to submit up to three digital images for consideration in this upcoming exhibit.

Images may be submitted from any of the following three categories:

Intimate Landscapes: A small part of a landscape scene that includes no sky, or very little.

Portraits: Human or animal in which the entire body is generally not included, and the portrait fills most of the frame.

Macro Photography: Images in which an object or objects entirely or mostly fill the frame.

Secure wire hangers are required to accommodate hanging on our gallery wires. Early submissions are appreciated, and all images are due for consideration by July 18, 2022.

For each image, include the following information:

Title

Medium — photographic print on paper, photographic print on metal, etc.

Framed dimensions

Price (may list as not for sale)

Send images to: Kristina Ziegler at hummingbird@bendcable.com

UUFCO is located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend, Oregon • 541-385-3908