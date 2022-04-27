Casablanca is Back after a Two-Year Hiatus

Tickets on Sale Now for an Unforgettable Night of Old Hollywood Glamor Benefitting CASA of Central Oregon

Brush off the fedora, shake out your pearls, round up the usual suspects and get ready for the return of Casablanca , Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Oregon’s (CASA of Central Oregon) signature Old Hollywood gala from 6pm to 10pm Saturday, June 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

“Due to COVID-19, we were unable to hold Casablanca in 2020 or 2021. Now, we are thrilled to welcome the community back to one of Central Oregon’s most unique and exciting events,” said Heather Dion, executive director of CASA of Central Oregon . “Our guests can expect glitz, jazz and drama at this long-anticipated event—we’re expecting a sell-out!”

Casablanca features a live jazz band, cocktail hour with champagne and passed appetizers, a hosted bar, dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, a wine wall and a dessert dash, all emceed by news anchors from Central Oregon Daily. Auction packages include a Palm Springs Getaway, a trip to the Oregon Coast, a sports enthusiast package with tickets to events across the Pacific Northwest, chef-prepared dinners in your home and more than a hundred other packages and specialty items.

Generous sponsors of the event include Les Schwab , Fortis Construction , Juniper Canyon Living , KOHD , St. Charles Health , Brooks Resources Corporation , Bend Hernia Center , Sunwest Builders , Kendall Cares and Agency 689 . All funds raised at Casablanca will go directly to providing advocates for youth in foster care throughout Central Oregon. Last year over 436 children spent time in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

CASA of Central Oregon helps these children by recruiting, training and supporting volunteer CASAs to watch over and advocate for them in courtrooms and in the community. Currently there are 141 CASA volunteers supporting these children but sadly, more than 40 children in Central Oregon are navigating their foster care journey without a trained, individualized CASA.

“The need for CASAs is great and growing,” said Dion. “The challenges of the last two years have put an incredible strain on families, leading to more youth needing advocates. Casablanca is our community’s moment to come together for an evening of high spirits knowing that every dollar raised will help the children of our region move through adversity to thrive.”

Tickets to Casablanca can be purchased for $125 per person by visiting casaofcentraloregon.org/casablanca.

