Cascade A&E Presents Rimrock Gallery

(Rimrock Gallery | Photos courtesy of Rimrock Gallery)

When visitors enter our door for the first time their jaws drop and they always comment that they “never realized the gallery was so large and that the art was so fine.”

Rimrock Gallery is located in Prineville at 405A NW Third Street, across from McDonald’s drive-in. Off-street parking and entry door is on the west side of the building. You may park in any space that faces our building and the street.

This 2,800-square-foot gallery is owned by Pamela Claflin, who founded and was a long-time owner of Mockingbird Gallery in Bend. Upon selling the gallery in 2007 to the current owner, Jim Peterson, Pamela pursued her own artistic career. She added galleries and many state and national shows to her agenda. As she worked in her home studio, Pamela realized how much she missed having an art gallery, the wonderful people who come to it and the talented group of artists who show in it. She moved to her hometown of Prineville, and when the right space came available she formed the new Rimrock Gallery.

The gallery will celebrate its third anniversary in August of this year. Pamela invites everyone to come visit the beautiful shows which open on the 2ND SATURDAY of each month featuring different artists among the 20 painters and seven bronze artists that she represents. The August show will feature new works by all of our gallery artists from 10am to 5:30pm.

The painting on the cover of the July 2022 edition of Cascade A&E Magazine is by Ralph James, a very talented and highly respected artist from North Carolina. Ralph paints our local scenery most of the time and he fell in love with the popular Steelhead Falls east of Terrebonne. After college, Ralph pursued studies and workshops with highly trained artists: David Leffel, Richard Schmid, Heiner Hertling, Scott Burdick and Susan Lyon. He has exhibited in the National Birds In Art exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum for twelve years and is represented in the museum’s permanent collection. His works hang along with Audubon, the Wyeth’s, Bateman, Kuhn, Morgan and others. His paintings have been juried into numerous juried shows with Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionists Society. He is represented by galleries in North and South Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

The gallery has a cross-section of wildlife, florals, lakes and rivers, waterfalls, domestic and ranch animals, beautiful scenery throughout Oregon and the Northwest, and those very special buildings of character such as the old stage stop, one of Crook County’s oldest buildings.

The gallery also offers to bring art to your home or business ‘on approval’ and will perform or arrange installations of the art. Styles of painters range from colorful impressionist to very realistic with a wide range in price. If you want to see our current inventory in the gallery you can do so in the comfort of your home by viewing our website:

Hours are 10am-5:30pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

rimrockgallery.com • info@rimrockgallery.com • 541-903-5565