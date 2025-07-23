Cascade Equinox 2025

(Photo by Jason Myers // @memorandum_media)

ATTYA, Scott Nice and more to kick off the festival at the Thursday pre-party.

The third annual pre-festival concert series ‘Summer Jams’ to be held at the Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

Thursday night ‘Feast to Festival’ dinner experience to support Waldorf School of Bend with locally-grown menu and music.

Celebrating regional talent, the festival welcomes nearly 70 PNW-based artists to this year’s lineup.

Previously-announced headliners include Disclosure, Passion Pit (DJ Set), Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic, Chromeo (DJ Set), TroyBoi, Boogie T, Mersiv, & Moontricks.

Friday, September 19-Sunday, September 21, 2025

Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond

Single-day tickets & weekend passes are on sale now

Cascade Equinox has unveiled a wave of new offerings for its 2025 edition, including daily lineups, single-day tickets, a Thursday pre-party and the return of signature experiences like the ‘Summer Jams’ concert series, Cosmic Drip, Solar Spin and the ‘Feast to Festival’ farm-to-table dinner. Set in the scenic Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, the cross-genre festival will take place Friday, September 19-Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The festival will kick off on Thursday by offering early entry for attendees who want to start the weekend ahead of schedule. The evening will feature a special pre-party lineup including ATYYA, Scott Nice and more. Early entry provides fans with an extra night of music and a chance to settle in before the full festival programming begins on Friday.

Cascade Equinox will also feature a series of curated stage takeovers throughout the weekend, hosted by a range of innovative collectives and labels including Tiger Fox Presents, Mount Tabor Dance Community, So Much House, Sublimate Records, Proper Sound and Lotus Labs. Each takeover will bring its own unique sound, aesthetic and community energy to the festival’s immersive atmosphere.

Back for its third year, the ‘Summer Jams’ free pre-party concert series returns to Bend, Oregon. Hosted by Cascade Equinox and Volcanic Theatre Pub, the all-ages, outdoor series runs throughout the summer, showcasing a curated mix of local and regional talent from across the Pacific Northwest. Each event takes place from 4pm to 9pm at Volcanic Theatre Pub, and features live music, food trucks, craft vendors, hand-crafted cocktails and exclusive access to fee-free Cascade Equinox tickets – all in a family-friendly setting.

Cascade Equinox is bringing back one of the grooviest sensations at the festival: Solar Spin – an exhilarating indoor roller skating rink that invites attendees to experience the magic of live music while gliding and grooving across the dancefloor. Hosted by Portland’s Secret Roller Disco, Solar Spin returns alongside the Cosmic Drip stage, with both spaces set to showcase over 40 local artists from the Pacific Northwest and surrounding areas throughout the weekend. These community-driven stages highlight the region’s vibrant underground music scene and offer a dynamic platform for rising talent.

Returning for 2025 is the festival’s beloved ‘Feast to Festival,’ a signature farm-to-table dinner experience held on Thursday, September 18. The nonprofit event supports the Waldorf School of Bend, whose students help grow some of the produce served at the dinner. Curated by Chef John Gurnee of Lady Bird, the evening includes a seasonal four-course meal served family-style, paired wines—including Aurum from Novum Cellars, a radiant, regenerative-certified wine crafted from hand-harvested Muscat Canelli grapes—alongside a welcome craft cocktail from On The Rocks Airstream and live music by Blackstrap Bluegrass, Verndon and more. All proceeds benefit the school, making this soulful gathering a meaningful and delicious way to kick off the weekend.

Cascade Equinox’s third edition lineup is its most electronic-forward lineup yet – led by GRAMMY-nominated icons Disclosure. Fresh off the announcement of their 13-date North American fall tour “Fcukers” earlier this month, Disclosure has already sold out multiple stops—including Jacob Park in San Diego, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Frost Amphitheater in Stanford and Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Their appearance at Cascade Equinox marks the duo’s most intimate festival stop on the tour and offers fans a rare opportunity to catch them up close. It will also be their first proper set in Oregon since 2016, making it a truly special moment for longtime fans in the Pacific Northwest.

The festival is also thrilled to present a rare DJ set from Passion Pit, along with standout performances by Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic, Chromeo (DJ set), TroyBoi, Boogie T, Mersiv and Moontricks. The lineup also features cutting-edge electronic acts such as Artifakts, Flamingosis, The Sponges and Zen Selekta, alongside live music powerhouses like High Step Society, Moon Hooch, New Constellations, Pink Talking Fish and White Denim.

Cascade Equinox will once again offer a bevy of activities and programming, including a vendor marketplace, kids zones, workshops, culinary commons, a healing sanctuary, yoga, beer and wine tastings, interactive art installations and live art. This year, the festival will also feature an expanded Healing Garden zone, offering even more space for relaxation and rejuvenation and providing opportunities for self-care throughout the weekend.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the Pacific Northwest’s premier event venue, this year’s edition is gearing up to be one of the most special yet. With sweeping panoramic views of snow-capped mountain peaks, trees and a creek running through its expansive 340-acre space, Cascade Equinox offers a breathtaking setting for an unforgettable festival experience. Attendees can look forward to a variety of experiential programming and activations designed to complement the natural beauty of the venue and elevate the festival atmosphere.

Single-day tickets, weekend passes, VIP options, payment plans and various camping options are currently available via cascadeequinox.com/pass-options.

Cascade Equinox 2025 Lineup

Headliners

Disclosure

Sylvan Esso

Big Gigantic

Boogie T

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Mersiv

Moontricks

Passion Pit (DJ Set)

TroyBoi

Support

Artifakts

ATYYA

Barisone

BALTHVS

Beat Kitty

Cliche

Flamingosis

High Step Society

Kaipora

Lapa (Of Emancipator)

Moon Hooch

New Constellations

Pink Talking Fish

Scott Nice

TF MARZ

The Funk Hunters

The Sponges

White Denim

Yak Attack

Zen Selekta

Additional Support

Asher Fulero Band

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Bodhi Mojo

Call Down Thunder

Family Mystic

Heaven Zest

Huck Finn Yacht Club

Ilko

Majitope

Matt Haze

Naraly

Spencer Marlyn Band

Stealhead

Takimba

The AM (Acoustic Minds)

+ More

cascadeequinox.com