Cascade Equinox Unveils Set Times & Experiential Programming for 2024 Edition

Attendees can enjoy an expansive vendor marketplace, diverse food options, healing grounds, a farm-to-table dinner, interactive art installations, Solar Spin roller rink, kids activities, and more

The festival weekend will see a bevy of stage takeovers from Summer Meltdown Festival, 4 Peaks Festival, The North Warehouse, and Mount Tabor Dance Community

Thursday, September 19-Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond

With less than a month out from Cascade Equinox, the festival has just unveiled set times and experiential programming for its 2024 event, taking place at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, from Friday, September 19-Sunday, September 22, 2024, with a pre-party on Thursday, September 18.

Earlier this year, Cascade Equinox announced a stacked, genre-crossing lineup featuring a diverse medley of jam, electronic, funk, soul, and bluegrass acts that reflect the vibrant people and stunning scenery of the festival’s Central Oregon location.

The festival’s highly anticipated set times have been revealed, showcasing a dynamic lineup for its sophomore year. The event will feature standout headliners including Jungle, Marc Rebillet, CloZee, STS9, Liquid Stranger, and John Craigie & The Shook Twins. Joining these top acts are a stellar lineup of support acts such as Deltron3030, NEIL FRANCES, Poolside, Wajatta, Barclay Crenshaw, Daily Bread, Dirtwire, The Floozies, Kitchen Dwellers, SunSquabi, Ravenscoon, Justin Jay, Sol, The Motet, and Wreckno.

Cascade Equinox is set to become a true celebration of community and collaboration, hosting a series of stage takeovers that spotlight some of the most cherished music collectives from the Pacific Northwest. The event will honor the recently-closed The North Warehouse, infuse the energy of Summer Meltdown, showcase Portland’s Tabor Dance, and feature the diverse sounds of 4Peaks Music Festival, offering attendees an eclectic blend of the region’s musical culture.

Cascade Equinox will offer various activities and programming, including a vendor marketplace, workshops, a farm-to-table dinner, kids zones, Solar Spin roller rink, carnival rides, culinary commons, a healing sanctuary, yoga, beer and wine tastings, wellness experiences, interactive art installations and live art.

The Grove

The Grove offers a serene space to unwind and connect with friends between sets. This curated area features a selection of local wines, craft beers, and cocktails, alongside artisan booths showcasing handmade clothing, jewelry, and other unique items. With plush seating and a boutique-style ambiance, The Grove is designed as a tranquil oasis amidst the festival’s energy. Highlights include a custom hat workshop, hair and makeup services, henna and body art, and a vintage VolksWagon photo bus for capturing memories.

Solar Spin

Introducing Solar Spin, the newest highlight of Cascade Equinox —an indoor roller skating rink where attendees can skate to the rhythm of live music from top PNW and West Coast artists. Solar Spin offers a unique fusion of music and movement, ensuring a joyful festival experience with roller skate classes, a classic arcade bus, a vintage-inspired Jazzercise clothing shop, and family skate hours for all ages.

The Orbit

The Orbit is a smile-inducing kids’ zone at Cascade Equinox, designed to spark creativity and curiosity in children of all ages. This interactive area offers a range of engaging activities tailored to entertain and inspire young minds throughout the festival. For parents seeking a bit of freedom to explore, our Waldorf Kids Camps provide enriching experiences rooted in the Waldorf education tradition, while Rockin’ Nannies offer trusted overnight childcare services, ensuring peace of mind. Best of all, kids 12-years-old and under are admitted to Cascade Equinox for free.

Alpenglow Village

Alpenglow Village offers a tranquil retreat where wellness, creativity, and connection come together. Attendees can explore a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation with a variety of special features like the general store, which will have unique treasures and festival essentials; the café and coffee shop, serving freshly brewed coffee and delightful treats; the Healing Garden, a serene space to reconnect with nature with services like acupuncture, reiki, chiropractic, breathwork, and more; and the Oasis Bathhouse, providing a spa-like experience that offers a sauna, cold plunge, and massages for complete relaxation.

Feast-to-Festival

On Thursday, September 19, from 4pm to 9pm, guests are invited to indulge in a farm-to-table dining experience at the beautiful Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR, as part of the Cascade Equinox. This exclusive event offers a unique chance to explore the picturesque festival grounds before they open to the public.

Hosted by Feast Food Co., the evening will feature a meticulously crafted five-course dinner made with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, each course expertly paired with exquisite wines from Division Wine Co. Enhancing the experience, live performances by some of Central Oregon’s finest musical acts will serenade attendees, creating a delightful fusion of taste and sound.

This event captures the essence of the Cascade Equinox while supporting the Waldorf School of Bend. All proceeds from this nonprofit event will benefit the school, contributing to the education and growth of the local community.

Cascade Equinox is making it easier than ever for attendees to join the festivities this year. With direct flights available to Redmond Airport, the beauty and charm of Oregon are just a short journey away. For those who prefer to drive, the festival highlights the best routes for an unforgettable road trip into Redmond. Additionally, local shuttle services, presented by Oregrown, will be available for those in Bend.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds is the Pacific Northwest’s premier event facility and venue. With sweeping panoramic views of snow capped mountain peaks, trees, and creek running through its 340 acre space, Cascade Equinox promises a vast, naturalistic music festival unlike any other.

Cascade Equinox aims to redefine the festival experience, seamlessly merging tradition with innovation. With a commitment to inclusivity and dynamism, this pioneering event caters to the diverse tastes and evolving expectations of its attendees. The festival is driven to showcase the best of the Pacific Northwest region by featuring local artists, food and craft vendors, performers, and more. Going beyond the usual crowd, it seeks to connect with individuals who share its mission, inviting them to be part of an extraordinary and transformative celebration for their second annual edition.

Early Bird GA passes for Cascade Equinox are now sold out. Single-day tickets, additional ticketing tiers payment plans are currently available for all festival passes via cascadeequinox.com/tickets.

Cascade Equinox 2024 lineup

Headliners (A-Z)

CloZee

Jungle

Liquid Stranger

Marc Rebillet

STS9

Support (A-Z)

Barclay Crenshaw

Daily Bread

Deltron3030

Dirtwire

The Floozies

John Craigie & Shook Twins

Justin Jay

Kitchen Dwellers

Neil Frances (duo set)

Poolside

Ravenscoon

Sunsquabi

Sol

The Motet

Wajatta

Wreckno

Additional Support (A-Z)

Assembly of Dust

Cliche

Cytrus

Dizgo

Free Creatures

Goodnight Texas

Goopsteppa

HAANA

High Step Society

Karina Rykman

Late Night Radio

Living Roots

Noetik the Alchemist

Madeline Hawthorne

parkbreezy

Ryan Montbleau Band

Spunj

Sugarbeats

Talking Dead

Willdabeast

Wolfchild

Zach Darling

Billy & The Box Kid

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Call Down Thunder

DJPK

Feathered Indians

Fractal

Gonzofuze

Heaven Zest

Joel Chadd

Leadbetter Band

Majitope

Smokestack Lightning

Quattlebaum

Ribotto

Skillethead

Smokovich

Stealhead

Sunsei

Takimba

TEB

The Flying Skulls

The Hasbens

Tony Inorbit

Tyler Spencer

cascadeequinox.com