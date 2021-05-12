Cascade School of Music Awards Local Students

The Rising Star and Fortissimo awards are for students who have been nominated by their teachers for showing talent, effort, achievement and great promise as musicians due to perseverance and commitment to their craft.

Fortissimo Winner — Calvin Schwarz

Calvin Schwarz (17 years old) jumps at any opportunity to expand his experience and musicianship, outside of his private drum lessons with Meshem Jackson. Starting in a beginner drum class at age ten, he has pursued involvement in Academy Blue percussion, the annual L.E.S.T music competition in Portland, as well as focusing on solo practice. Calvin is an aspiring musician, and will continue to flourish with his desire to learn!

Fortissimo Winner — Lydia Richards

Mature and sensitive in spirit, Lydia Richards (11 years old) excels in her violin lessons with Miya Saito-Beckman. She is a critical thinker; analyzing her technical struggles and always solving the problem during her practice in an efficient and effective manner. Lydia has a realized love of Celtic fiddle tunes, and playing violin has become an enjoyable musical outlet for her!

Fortissimo Winner — Thomas Richards

Thomas Richards (eight years old) brings the “Can Do” attitude to his violin lessons with Miya-Saito-Beckman. His determination is supported by his fantastic ear, which can consistently and accurately pick up on advanced fiddle tunes. Thomas is never afraid to ask questions about musical concepts and techniques he is not fully confident in, which really helps him improve at such a fine pace.

Rising Star — Holden Heck

Holden Heck (six years old), piano student of Amy Conklin, has the recipe for a successful musician! He practices consistently, has a positive attitude, and enjoys performing. This is all driven by Holden’s love of music. He is also full of witt and imagination, which makes lessons lively.

Rising Star Winner — Camille Levesque

Camille Levesque (seven years old) brings a lot of energy to her piano lessons with Amy Conklin, as well as a passion for learning. In addition to practicing on her own for lessons, she also has a creative mind, and enjoys writing her own music. Camille is sweet and thoughtful, and best of all has a good attitude when it comes to music!

Rising Star Winner — Liam Lewallen

Liam Lewallen (eight years old), guitar student of Amy Conklin, knows how to make practice fun! Always with a smile on his face, Liam comes to his lessons with well-practiced songs, as well as ideas for new songs to learn. He brings with him a light spirit and a motivated attitude, and really knows how to apply himself in his musical studies.

Rising Star — Josiah Tranby

Josiah Tranby (13 years old) is always exceeding expectations in his piano lessons with Amy Conklin. He looks at his own playing critically, and is thus able to receive and interpret feedback very well. In the short amount of time he has studied with Amy, Josiah has improved in many areas of his playing, a result of always practicing and pushing himself to play pieces of increasing technical difficulty. He is passionate about his musicianship, and will surely continue the upward trend!

Rising Star — Tommy Neibergs

Tommy Neiberg’s (14 years old) enthusiasm for the violin is apparent in his studies with Miya Saito-Beckman. His interest in advanced musical concepts leads him to extensive study and research outside of lessons, so that his understanding might become mastery. His response to any musical request or suggestion is always a resounding “YES!” Tommy is taken with the violin and its music, and loves learning its intricacies.

Rising Star Winner — Rebecca Coleman

Cello student Rebecca Coleman (ten years old) always has a fun time playing music with teacher Michael Scott! She always comes prepared to lessons, has ideas for new music to play, and brings a positive and friendly attitude with her. Her great ear helps her capture and recreate songs, as well as her hard work on bowings, fingerings, and rhythm. Rebecca is well-rounded in her musicianship, and she makes for a stellar student!

