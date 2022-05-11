Celebrate Birds of the High Desert with a Flock of Special Events

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

We love birds, and we are declaring May Bird Month! Want to fly with us? Check out these wing-related programs.

Celebrate Birds Without Borders

Saturday, May 14 is World Migratory Bird Day! Celebrate with the family by bringing them to Birds without Borders at Sahalee Park in Madras. Take in music, storytelling, art, STEM activities, birding and more.

Birds Without Borders

Saturday, May 14

10am-2pm

Sahalee Park, Madras

FREE

Co-sponsored by the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon and Oregon State Parks.

Coffee and Pastries and Warblers, Oh My!

What could be more divine than a spring morning with songbirds, coffee and pastries on the grounds of the High Desert Museum?

Join us for Birding for Breakfast on Saturday, May 21. Guided by a wildlife specialist or natural history volunteer, enjoy the dawn chorus from the diverse population of migrating songbirds that fill the Museum trees.

Birding for Breakfast

Saturday, May 21

7am-9am

$15, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Registration

See Wildlife Through a New Lens

Learn to share your love of wildlife with the Wildlife Conservation Photography workshop! Join the Museum’s wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care on Thursday, May 19 from 10am-2pm.

Experienced photographers will assist you with camera techniques for portrait-style and action photography opportunities with raptors and mammals. Also explore the fundamentals of your equipment during a preliminary virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:30pm.

Wildlife Conservation Photography

Thursday, May 19

10am-2pm

$150, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Prepayment Required

