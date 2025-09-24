Central Oregon Symphony Announces 2025–2026 Season

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

A Farewell to Maestro Michael Gesme

After nearly three decades on the podium, Michael Gesme is entering his 30th and final season as conductor of the Central Oregon Symphony. Over his tenure, Gesme’s steady leadership, musical artistry, and deep commitment to the arts have elevated the orchestra’s profile and enriched the cultural life of Central Oregon. He has mentored countless musicians, inspired audiences, and helped cultivate a thriving and inclusive music community. His impact is profound, and his presence will be deeply missed.

The 2025–2026 season celebrates Maestro Gesme’s legacy with a series of concerts that showcase the power, beauty, and diversity of symphonic music.

Season Highlights

Fall Concerts – Violinist Linda Wang joins the orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto in D Major. A former child prodigy who debuted with Zubin Mehta and the New York Philharmonic at age nine, Wang has since performed with more than 75 orchestras worldwide. Known for her warm tone and expressive artistry, she performs on a 1767 Guadagnini violin. The program also features Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony, a masterwork blending European tradition with American folk influences, capturing a spirit of discovery and hope. Saturday, October 25 | 2pm & 7:30pm Sunday, October 26 | 2pm

Virginia Riggs Children's Concert – Named in honor of a former Central Oregon Symphony cellist with a passion for music education, this 45-minute concert is designed to introduce children to the orchestra and its instruments in a fun and engaging way. Open to all, the program combines education and inspiration, sparking curiosity and fostering a lifelong appreciation for classical music. Saturday, January 31 I 11am at the Mountain View High School Auditorium. Musical Instrument Petting Zoo begins at 9:30am.

Winter Concerts – A showcase of vibrant voices across time and cultures. The winners of the Young Artist Competition will perform alongside works including Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Akutagawa's Finale from Music for Symphony Orchestra, and Márquez's exuberant Conga del Fuego Nuevo. Saturday, February 14 | 2pm & 7:30pm Sunday, February 15 | 2pm

Chamber Concert – An intimate program tracing classical style through the centuries, from Corelli's Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 4 and Haydn's witty "Clock" Symphony to Prokofiev's Classical Symphony. The concert will also feature the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Chris Thomas, continuing the orchestra's tradition of bringing fresh, contemporary voices to the stage. Saturday, April 11 | 7:30pm Sunday, April 12 | 2pm

Spring Concerts – A sweeping journey of drama, reflection, and color. The program spans Verdi's overture to La Forza del Destino, Jonathan Leshnoff's moving Elegy for Strings, Harp, Timpani, and French Horns, Grieg's Norwegian Dances, Ponchielli's sparkling Dance of the Hours, and Respighi's majestic Pines of Rome. Saturday, May 16 | 2pm & 7:30pm Sunday, May 17 | 2pm

– A sweeping journey of drama, reflection, and color. The program spans Verdi’s overture to La Forza del Destino, Jonathan Leshnoff’s moving Elegy for Strings, Harp, Timpani, and French Horns, Grieg’s Norwegian Dances, Ponchielli’s sparkling Dance of the Hours, and Respighi’s majestic Pines of Rome.

Location for all concerts: Mountain View High School Auditorium, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend. For further information about our concert season, please see the season brochure at the link here.

Ticketing System and Membership Information

Similar to the 2024-25 season, seating is limited, so it is essential for members to secure tickets in advance. We have implemented a ticketing system to ensure that all members can enjoy the performances.

You must be a member to reserve tickets. Here’s to become a member and reserve your tickets:

Become a member for the 2025-2026 season or scan QR code: Once you register to become a member, you will be emailed a link to reserve your concert tickets.

For assistance with ticketing or membership, please contact us at 541-317-3941, email at info@cosymphony.com, or visit our office at 15 SW Colorado Ave., Ste. 320 in Bend.

Community Fall Events

In addition to the concert series, several community-focused musical events will be presented this fall:

Music in Public Places

Experience free live chamber music at local venues across Central Oregon:

September 27, 2pm: Licorice Player’s Club at the Prineville Public Library

October 4, 2pm: Lumina Flute Ensemble at the Sunriver Public Library

November 15, 2: Dove String Quartet at the Sisters Public Library Cascade Chamber Players at the La Pine Public Library



These family-friendly performances last about an hour and do not require tickets.

Looking Ahead

The Central Oregon Symphony enters a new chapter this season as it relocates to its new home at Mountain View High School. The orchestra remains steadfast in its commitment to presenting outstanding performances and community programs that enrich the cultural life of the region.

In order to provide the highest quality concert experience, complimentary tickets will not be available this year. Community members are encouraged to secure their seats by becoming Symphony members and joining in this landmark season.

The Central Oregon Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences to its new venue and continuing its tradition of presenting exceptional symphonic music.

cosymphony.com • info@cosymphony.com