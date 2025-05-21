Chalk it at Makin’ it Local in Sisters

Makin’ it Local invites you to relive your childhood love of sidewalk art in their Chalk it event scheduled during the Sisters Fourth Friday Art Walk on Friday, May 23 from 10am to 7pm. Chalk to your heart’s content on Makin’ it Local’s covered and open patio area. Enter your chalk art in a drawing to win one of three @GoWildSisters pocket hanging wildflower garden seed kits. Pray for clear skies as this is a rain-or-shine event. Chalk provided by Makin’ it Local.

Please join us inside Makin’ it Local for a Heavenly Morel showcase of art by Julie Hamilton. Her wild mushrooms are vividly captured in a traditional botanical illustration style. The Sisters Outlaw Jazz Combo will perform from 4:30-6:30pm. Our ever-popular Special Pour starts at 4pm and is a limited, first-come, first-served wine tasting of Bledsoe/McDaniels Pinot Noir and Penney Ash Chardonnay. Follow @makinitlocal to learn more about our Fourth Friday special pours. Oregon wines are recommended and sourced from Mark Clemens of Friends and Vine (Sisters).

Artist Showcase: Heavenly Morel

Dates: May 23-May 31

The featured artist showcase has new creations by Julie Hamilton, a Central Oregon artist known for her love of foraging, wild mushrooms vividly captured in a traditional botanical illustration style. More information can be found at Mushrooms by Julie.

Location: Makin’ it Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters

Spring Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Sunday through Thursday, 10am to 4pm. Fourth Friday, 10am to 7pm

About Outlaw Jazz Combo:

Outlaw Jazz Combo is a group of five high schoolers from Central Oregon who love to play jazz music. The group is relatively new but has already done some impressive work, playing on KPOV’s Center Stage and at the West Salem Jazz Festival, among other things. They enjoy playing many different styles of Jazz, including Latin, Bebop, Blues, Hard Bop, and more.

About Julie Hamilton:

Through Wild Mushroom Portraits, Julie’s artistic moniker, she strives to vividly capture the fleeting moment of discovery in the woods in this place we love. Her watercolor illustrations show local Oregon mushrooms done in the traditional botanical illustration style. In addition to her artistry, Julie is passionate about mushroom identification and foraging, mentoring those new to mushrooming, and leading activities for the Central Oregon Mushroom Club. Julie’s portraits are available for purchase at Makin’ it Local in downtown Sisters and online.

About Makin’ it Local:

We are Makin’ it Local and celebrating oregon art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, and more. Stop by today – seriously great art.

makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • 541-904-4722 • 281 W Cascade Avenue