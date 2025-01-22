City of Redmond Invites Interested Artists to Apply for Art Around the Clock

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) is seeking artists interested in showcasing their sculptures in the heart of Redmond as part of the eighth round of Art Around the Clock, a rotating outdoor public art gallery program. Interested artists and artists teams will want to review the Request for Proposals (RFP) available at redmondoregon.gov/AATC and submit their proposal(s) before 5pm on February 28, 2025.

“Redmond’s Art Around the Clock started in 2011 and has since become the City’s most successful public arts program, boasting over 33 sculptures on permanent display,” states RCAPP Chair Darlene Veenhuizen. “We are excited to share this current call to artists with the growing and talented arts community here in Central Oregon and beyond. The gallery has featured works ranging from natured themed to futuristic and sometimes whimsical displays of sculptures in a variety of mediums, all of which contribute to broadening Redmond’s vibrant art culture.”

Art Around the Clock is an outdoor public art gallery where artists loan their sculptures to the City of Redmond for two years. Selected original artworks are installed outdoors on pedestals along pedestrian pathways and traffic boulevards throughout the community. This allows the City to regularly display an amazing variety of public art sculptures for the community to enjoy free of charge. At the end of the two years, a People’s Choice Award vote is conducted, and the winning sculpture is purchased by the City of Redmond to become part of the permanent art collection.

Selected artists receive a one-time stipend. For more information about the RFP, the Art Around the Clock program visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact RCAPP Liaison Morgan Snyder at 541-504-3062 or via email at morgan.snyder@redmondoregon.gov.

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public places, advising city policies, fostering community engagement and partnerships, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP • facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt • instagram.com/redmond_rcapp