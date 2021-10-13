COCC Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month with History, Recipes

(Latinx program is hosting free virtual viewing events this month, including Tres Vidas | Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Latinx program is hosting free virtual viewing events this month in honor of Latinx Heritage Month, including a prerecorded music event, viewable October 19-23, that celebrates the life, times and work of three significant Latin and South American women, and traditional pupusa and Chilean sopaipilla cooking demonstrations. See the videos at cocc.edu/multicultural/latino.

Tres Vidas, a prerecorded ensemble event, was conceived and performed by the Core Ensemble of Florida and celebrates the life, times and work of three significant Latin and South American women. It features the storylines of painter Frida Kahlo of Mexico, peasant activist Rufina Amaya of El Salvador and poet Alfonsina Storni of Argentina, presented with popular folk songs from those countries. Email latinx@cocc.edu to receive a study guide and the viewing link, valid from October 19-23.

Latinx Heritage Month takes place from September 15 to October 15, but COCC’s celebration stretches through October due to fall term timing. “It’s a period meant for recognition, education and a time to celebrate Latino, Latina and Latinx identities, culture and history,” said Evelia Sandoval, Latinx program coordinator. The dates of recognition correlate to historical events across Latin American countries. For instance, September 15 is the date that five Latin American countries — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua — earned independence from Spain in 1821.

For more information, contact Evelia Sandoval at esandoval@cocc.edu or 541-318-3726. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu