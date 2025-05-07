COCC Cooks Up 25th Annual Salmon Bake

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

A traditional Native American feast and celebration now in its 25th year, the Salmon Bake at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is set for 11am to 3pm on Saturday, May 17, at the Bend campus’s athletic field, put on by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club.

This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Traditionally baked salmon — skewered on sticks, ringing an open fire — will be served beginning at 1pm, with fish provided by Brigham Fishery, a Native-owned business, and prepared by Sandra Greene of Quartz Creek. Frybread and other side dishes will also be served.

The day’s entertainment will feature flutist James Edmund Greeley, a Native American Music Award winner whose work has featured on a Grammy-winning album, and Quartz Creek’s powwow drumming and dancing.

For the current academic year, nearly four percent of COCC’s students identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For more information, contact Jeremiah Rector, Native American program coordinator, at 541-318-3782 or jrector@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should call 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu