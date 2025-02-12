COCC Seeks Artist for $30K Madras Campus Commission

(COCC Madras campus expansion, now under construction | Rendering courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is currently accepting proposals for a commissioned outdoor sculptural installation, with a compensation of up to $30,000, to become part of the Madras campus’s newly expanded site.

Deadline for applications is March 7.

Visit cocc.edu/departments/foundation/growing-together or contact madrasartcall@cocc.edu or 541-383-7225 to learn more. The art acquisition is being made possible by a grant from the Roundhouse Foundation, awarded to the “Growing Together” campaign.

The request for proposals is open to local artists with experience in the design, fabrication and installation of public artworks. Preference will be given to applicants with ties to the local community and an understanding of the cultural and historical significance of the site and surrounding area, explained Tina Hovekamp, Ph.D., chair of the Madras campus artist call committee.

“The selection committee can’t wait to receive submissions from interested artists and begin our collaboration for a final selection for this project,” said Hovekamp.

Under construction since last June, the Madras campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants. Expected to open in the winter of 2026, the new building will house early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center to serve the region.

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private family foundation based in Sisters that supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. For more information, call 541-904-0700 or visit roundhousefoundation.org.

For more information about the Madras campus expansion, contact Zak Boone, COCC’s vice president of college advancement and executive director of the COCC Foundation, at zboone@cocc.edu or 541-383-7212.

cocc.edu