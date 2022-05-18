COCC Summer Youth Camps Are Back!

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

Culinary and language sessions available.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, COCC’s Community Education department is excited to announce the return of our in-person summer youth camps. We’re proud to offer longstanding favorites including culinary and language camps on our Bend campus, and we’re also adding new camps across our four campuses. View all COCC youth camps and register today!

Check Out Our Camps…

The foundation of a great pie takes practice and guidance from a pro. Learn the secrets of creating a tender crust, as well as a sweet cookie shell for cream pies. Add to your new culinary skills by learning techniques for creating tasty quick breads and other delicious creations. Learn and practice important kitchen safety and sanitation rules, teamwork, timing and efficiency in the kitchen. Discover creative presentation skills for the special buffet event on the last day.

For students ages 10-14.

June 21-24

8:30am-12pm

Bend Campus; $249

June 21-24

1-4:30pm

Bend Campus; $249

July 11-14

8:30am-12pm

Prineville Campus; $249

Start your junior baking and pastry career with this beginner camp led by Chef Chris McCluskey. Topics covered include the use of hand tools and equipment found in a bakeshop, as well as the exploration of baking and pastry ingredients and their functions. Create cream puff and Pâte a choux filled with pastry cream; bake and decorate a variety of cookies; create truffles, scones, croissants and a variety of other delectable pastries. Learn and practice important kitchen safety and sanitation rules, teamwork, timing and efficiency in the kitchen.

For students ages 10-14.

August 1-4

8:30am-12pm

Bend Campus; $249

August 1-4

1-4pm

Bend Campus; $249

Spanish Language & Culture Youth Camp

Youth immerse themselves in the Spanish language and culture with students their own age. The morning sessions will cover the Spanish language using fun exercises to learn grammar, build vocabulary and increase dialogue and conversation. The afternoon sessions will incorporate those skills into fun activities that will enhance understanding of different cultural aspects of the many Spanish-speaking regions. Topics will include music, dance, art, literature, holidays, cuisine, history and geography. Each day, participants will have a one-hour lunch break, supervised onsite. Bring a lunch. All levels are welcome.

Instructor: Silvina Galmozzi

July 11 through July 14 (Ages 10-12)

9am-4pm

COCC Coats Campus Center; $299

July 18 through July 21 (Ages 13-15)

9am-4pm

COCC Coats Campus Center; $299

