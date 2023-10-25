Come See Great Lake Swimmers

(Photo by Harold Zijp)

The outdoorsy Canadian folk rock band Great Lake Swimmers are on tour behind their first new album in five years: Uncertain Country. After a long summer of Canadian touring following the album’s release, the band is finally dipping south to the U.S. for fall dates.

Come see them play October 27 @ Volcanic Theatre Pub — Bend

Check out the video for Swimming Like Flying

“Swimming Like Flying has the hallmark driving guitars and vocals which make the band sound so distinctive, and a melody to kill for” ~AmericanaUK.

greatlakeswimmers.com