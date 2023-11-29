Community Education at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

This course presents the fundamentals of music making, including notation of pitch, rhythm, music terminology, scales, key signatures, intervals, and chord spelling. This is a non-credit Community Education class. You will not receive college credit.

Monday & Wednesday, January 8-March 13

10:15-11:35am

COCC Pence Hall 228; $359

This course provides hands-on instruction in advanced techniques of music technology in a MIDI/audio studio. Covers advanced applications of synthesizers, professional sound recording/editing software, MIDI networking, MIDI sequencing, digital effects, and both analog and digital mixing and mastering. Provides experience in syncing sound and music to digital videos. This is a non-credit Community Education class. You will not receive college credit.

Tuesday and Thursday, Jan 9-March 14

10:15-11:35am

COCC Ochoco Hall 202; $359

Provides terminology and skills for sound design, analyzing and writing basic music scores, and spotting cues for film/video/game music. Create unique sound scores using industry-standard software for various media through practical, hands-on activities, including sound recording, editing and mixing, audio manipulation, and electronic synthesis. There is no textbook for this course. However, an external hard drive will be required to store projects; 250 GB would be a good minimum size since audio and video files are generally quite large. This is a non-credit Community Education class. You will not receive college credit.

Tuesday and Thursday, January 9-March 14

12:45-2:05pm

COCC Ochoco Hall 202; $359

Introduction to the history of jazz. Major styles and significant jazz artists are studied in depth. No previous musical knowledge is required.

Monday and Wednesday, January 8-March 13

12:45-2:05pm

COCC Pence Hall 228; $359

Art Series: Perspective Drawing Simplified

Take the full three-part series for a discount, or each course individually

Register for the full series at a discounted rate or see individual courses below.

Saturday, January 13, 20, and 27

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $149

Individual Courses:

It’s fun and easy to learn two-point perspective with this step-by-step method. Perspective gives objects like houses, barns, office building, fences, etc. the appearance of going back in space in two directions which give depth and distance. A pencil is used for this technique which adds realism to your projects. This also teaches the use of measuring exact proportions. All skill levels are welcome. You will finish two projects during class. All materials are provided. Perspective Drawing Simplified series builds on techniques and experience. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, January 13

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $59

It is better to learn one-point perspective after taking Perspective Simplified 1 because it makes the concepts easier to understand. This technique relies more on horizontals, verticals, and different points of view. All skill levels are welcome. Pencil or ink techniques will add to the interest of your two finished projects. Materials are supplied. Perspective Drawing Simplified series builds on techniques and experience. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, January 20

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $59

This exciting class teaches you how to put one-point and two-point perspective into one finished drawing using pencil, ink, or colored pencils. Subjects you choose can be outdoor buildings and landscapes, cityscapes, or interior rooms. Materials are provided. Perspective Drawing Simplified series builds on techniques and experience. Take the series of three, or register for any of the single sessions.

Saturday, January 27

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $59

