Congratulations to our 2024 Oregon Book Award Winners

Thirty-seven Oregonians across seven genre categories were chosen as finalists by panels of out-of-state judges, from a total of 190 submitted titles.

Winners were announced live at the 2024 Oregon Book Awards Ceremony, hosted by Kwame Alexander, at Portland Center Stage at The Armory on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Since 1987 our Oregon Book Awards & Fellowships program has awarded more than $1.5 million to over 1,000 authors.

Ken Kesey Award for Fiction

Patrick deWitt of Portland, The Librarianist (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Judges: Allison Escoto, Morgan Talty, Jacinda Townsend

Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry

Daniela Naomi Molnar of Portland, CHORUS (Omnidawn)

Judges: Abigail Chabitnoy, Eleni Sikelianos, Mark Wunderlich

Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction

Josephine Woolington of Portland, Where We Call Home: Lands, Seas, and Skies of the Pacific Northwest (Ooligan Press)

Judges: Timothy Denevi, Chris Mathers Jackson, Steve Olson

Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction

Erica Berry of Portland, Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear (Flatiron Books/Macmillan Publishers)

Judges: Rachel Louise Martin, Molly McCully Brown, Jared Yates Sexton

Leslie Bradshaw Award for Young Adult & Middle Grade Literature

Waka T. Brown of West Linn, The Very Unfortunate Wish of Melony Yoshimura (Quill Tree Books/HarperCollins)

Judges: Ellen Hagan, Jennifer Longo, Kathryn Reiss

Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children’s Literature

Nora Ericson of Portland, Too Early (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

Judges: Kari Allen, Lindsey Craig, Gary Golio

Award for Graphic Literature

Kerilynn Wilson of Oregon City, The Faint of Heart (Greenwillow Books/HarperCollins)

Judges: Michael Gianfrancesco, Roberta Gregory, Marjorie Liu

Special Awards

In addition to recognizing the finest achievements of Oregon authors in several genres, Literary Arts recognizes individual contributions with special awards.

The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award

Ellen Waterston of Bend.

