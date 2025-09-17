Countdown to Cascade Equinox

(Photo by Michael Morley (@gallus_art))
Headliners include artists such as Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic, Passion Pit (DJ Set), Boogie T, Chromeo (DJ Set), Mersiv, Moontricks, TroyBoi & more
Attendees can enjoy an expansive vendor marketplace, diverse food options, healing garden, interactive art installations, Solar Spin roller rink, kids activities and more
Cascade Equinox will take place at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond from Friday, September 19-Sunday, September 21, 2025.
With less than a month out from Cascade Equinox, the festival has just unveiled set times, experiential programming, and the festival map for its 2025 event, taking place at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon, from Friday, September 19-Sunday, September 21, 2025, with a pre-party on Thursday, September 18.
Earlier this year, Cascade Equinox unveiled the stacked lineup for its third edition, marking a bold new chapter with a dance music-forward focus spotlighting top-tier electronic talent. For 2025, the festival will take a more refined approach, offering a thoughtfully curated experience with fewer overlapping sets, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the music they love. By streamlining the festival grounds and programming, Cascade Equinox will emphasize quality over quantity – enhancing flow, connection, and immersion across the board.
Healing Garden
Beyond the music, Cascade Equinox 2025 will feature a wide range of immersive workshops designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Attendees can explore self-care practices with offerings like breathwork, fascia flossing, qi gong, somatic healing, and cacao ceremonies, or dive into movement-based experiences including yoga, Thai massage, energy dance, and partner-assisted practices that encourage deeper connection. Flow artists will have the chance to expand their skills with innovative poi and Flowstar classes, while those seeking inner clarity can join sessions focused on intuition, sensual embodiment, and nervous system regulation. With facilitators spanning trauma-informed breathwork guides, prop flow experts, yogis, healers, and sound practitioners, the workshops at Cascade Equinox provide a space for personal transformation, collective healing, and playful exploration – balancing the high-energy festival environment with opportunities for grounding and renewal.
The Grove
The Grove offers a serene space to unwind and connect with friends between sets. This curated area features a selection of local wines, craft beers, and cocktails, alongside artisan booths showcasing handmade clothing, jewelry, and other unique items. With plush seating and a boutique-style ambiance, The Grove is designed as a tranquil oasis amidst the festival’s energy. Highlights include a custom hat workshop, hair and makeup services, henna and body art, and a vintage VolksWagon photo bus for capturing memories.
Solar Spin
Solar Spin returns to Cascade Equinox as the festival’s indoor roller skating rink, where attendees can glide to the rhythm of live music from top PNW and West Coast artists. Blending music and movement, Solar Spin creates a joyful festival experience complete with roller skate classes, a classic arcade bus, a vintage-inspired Jazzercise clothing shop, and family skate hours for all ages.
The Orbit
The Orbit is a smile-inducing kids’ zone at Cascade Equinox, designed to spark creativity and curiosity in children of all ages. This interactive area offers a range of engaging activities tailored to entertain and inspire young minds throughout the festival. Best of all, kids 10-years-old and under are admitted to Cascade Equinox for free.
Alpenglow Village
Alpenglow Village offers a tranquil retreat where wellness, creativity, and connection come together. Attendees can explore a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation with a variety of special features like the general store, which will have unique treasures and festival essentials; the café and coffee shop, serving freshly brewed coffee and delightful treats; the Healing Garden, a serene space to reconnect with nature with services like acupuncture, reiki, chiropractic, breathwork, and more; and the Oasis Bathhouse, providing a spa-like experience that offers a sauna, cold plunge, and massages for complete relaxation.
Deschutes County Fairgrounds is the Pacific Northwest’s premier event facility and venue. With sweeping panoramic views of snow capped mountain peaks, trees, and creek running through its 340 acre space, Cascade Equinox promises a vast, naturalistic music festival unlike any other.
Single-day tickets, weekend passes, VIP options, payment plans, and various camping options are currently available via cascadeequinox.com/pass-options.
Cascade Equinox 2025 lineup
Headliners
Disclosure
Sylvan Esso
Big Gigantic
Boogie T
Chromeo (DJ Set)
Mersiv
Moontricks
Passion Pit (DJ Set)
TroyBoi
Support
Artifakts
ATYYA
Barisone
BALTHVS
Beat Kitty
Cliche
Flamingosis
High Step Society
Kaipora
Lapa (Of Emancipator)
Moon Hooch
New Constellations
Pink Talking Fish
Scott Nice
TF MARZ
The Funk Hunters
The Sponges
White Denim
Yak Attack
Zen Selekta
Additional Support
Asher Fulero Band
Blackstrap Bluegrass
Bodhi Mojo
Call Down Thunder
Family Mystic
Heaven Zest
Huck Finn Yacht Club
Ilko
Majitope
Matt Haze
Naraly
Spencer Marlyn Band
Stealhead
Takimba
The AM (Acoustic Minds)
+ More