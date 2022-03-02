Country Star Jon Pardi to Play Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 23

(Graphic | Courtesy of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Rising country star Jon Pardi will play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23. Special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will open.

This is the 20th announced show of the 2022 Les Schwab Tires Concert Series.

The online-only presale runs Thursday, March 3, from 10am-10pm here .

Password = local.

The general onsale opens Friday, March 4, online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Jon Pardi Bio

CMA and ACM winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has earned numerous #1 singles, including Head Over Boots, Dirt On My Boots, Heartache on the Dancefloor, Heartache Medication and more.

His latest album, Heartache Medication, solidified Jon Pardi’s place as country music’s neo-traditionalist icon, earning critical praise including spots on Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of the Year and The Los Angeles Times Best Albums of the Year (#4) list as the only country artist/album represented.

A “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale” (Variety). Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People). For more information, visit jonpardi.com .